Toronto Hit Film ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ Proves a Hot Seller for Charades (EXCLUSIVE)

Charades has closed a raft of deals on Daniel Goldhaber’s heist thriller “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” in the run up to its market premiere at the AFM. The movie had a critically acclaimed world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival where it played in the competitive Platform section.

It was previously acquired by Neon for North America in a deal negotiated by CAA Media Finance. Charades has now sold the film to France (Tandem), U.K. (Vertigo Releasing), German-speaking Switzerland, Austria, Italy Germany (Plaion), Benelux (The Searchers), Turkey (Fabula) and Latin America (Impacto).

Based on Andreas Malm’s controversial manifesto tackling the climate crisis, the film stars Ariela Barer (“Runaways,” “Atypical”), who also produced and co-wrote with Jordan Sjol. It was edited by Daniel Garber (“CAM,” “Some Kind of Heaven”).

“How to Blow Up a Pipeline” follows a group of young environmental activists who set out to sabotage an oil pipeline in a timely thriller that’s described as “part high-stakes heist, part radical exploration of direct action as climate activism.”

Yohan Comte, co-founder of Charades, said the company wanted to “convey the important ecological message” of the film and also believed it had the potential to “draw back the young audiences into theaters.”

“’How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ is about a global subject, and we could not be more thrilled to be partnering with Charades to bring this movie to international audiences and theaters around the world,” said the filmmakers.

The film features an ensemble cast including Barer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Jake Weary, Irene Bedard and Olive Jane Lorraine.

Lyrical Media and Spacemaker Prods. produced and financed the film, along with the banner Chrono. Producers are Isa Mazzei, Goldhaber, Barer, David Grove Churchill Viste, Adam Wyatt Tate, Alex Black and Alex Hughes, with Danielle Mandel as co-producer. Jon Rosenberg, Riccardo Maddalosso, Lane, Goodluck, Sjol, Natalie Sellers and Eugene Kotlyarenko served as executive producers.