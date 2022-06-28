‘Retaliators’ Horror, Featuring Mötley Crue and Papa Roach, Sets Worldwide Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Horror-thriller “The Retaliators,” which features music from Mötley Crue and Papa Roach, has sold into CineLife and Trafalgar Releasing for North America.

The Better Noise Films-produced movie will be released in the U.S. and Canada by CineLife Entertainment, and via Trafalgar Releasing for the rest of the world. A worldwide theatrical release is planned for Sept. 14.

The release comes on the heels of a successful festival tour that saw premieres at London’s Arrow Video FrightFest and a U.S. premiere at Screamfest, where “The Retaliators” was the opening film. The pic screened at more than 25 festivals worldwide.

In “The Retaliators,” an upstanding pastor uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder.

The film features an original soundtrack and cameos from prominent names in rock music, including Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee.

The cast includes Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”), Marc Menchaca (“Ozark”) and Joseph Gatt (“Game of Thrones”) alongside Jacoby Shaddix, front man of Papa Roach, who makes his acting debut.

In addition to Lee, other cameos and music comes from Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, and Chris Kael, Papa Roach, Jaya of The Hu, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Eva Under Fire’s Amanda Lyberg, Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Matt Madiro of From Ashes to New, Cory Marks, and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things, anchored by an original score from Emmy-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (“Stranger Things”).

The summer tours for Mötley Crüe, Asking Alexandria, Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More, The Hu, Papa Roach, Bad Wolves, and Eva Under Fire will feature marketing and content promoting the film, including ticket pre-sales.

“When combined, music and film create powerful emotional connections with audiences that go even deeper when combined with social media, radio and touring,” said Allen Kovac, founder and CEO of Better Noise. “As shown by ‘Rocket Man,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘The Dirt,’ social media, music streaming, radio and touring drive those connections even deeper, creating three to five fold increases in music consumption which, in turn, drives back to film and video streaming to complete the cycle.”

Bernadette McCabe, executive VP of event cinema and exhibitor relations at CineLife Entertainment, added: “We are excited to bring this critically-acclaimed thriller to cinemas. This highly-anticipated release will give horror film fans the chance to experience the adrenalized, gore-soaked crowd pleaser that film festival audiences across the globe have been screaming about.”

Kymberli Frueh, senior VP of programming and content acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing, added: “How unique to see some of your favorite metal and rock idols perform in a horror film that’s destined to be a cult classic. We are thrilled to be a part of this ‘must see’ horror flick that’s sure to send audiences on a cinematic roller coaster ride and provide great Halloween costume ideas.”

The original soundtrack for the film, featuring songs from artists appearing in the film, will be available from Better Noise Music on Sept. 16.

The soundtrack is led by the Mötley Crüe single “The Retaliators” (featuring Danny Worsnop from Asking Alexandria, Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills, and Matt Brandyberry from From Ashes to New) releasing Aug. 5.