‘Bones and All’ Milan Red Carpet Shuts Down After Large Crowd of Timothée Chalamet Fans Prompts Safety Concerns

The Milan premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal romance “Bones and All” suspended its red carpet activities on Saturday evening to account for a massive crowd of Timothée Chalamet fans that had attended in hopes of catching a glimpse of the film’s star.

Local police shut down the red carpet outside the Space Cinema Odeon after the gathering had swelled to the point of prompting safety concerns. While the premiere continued in a more limited capacity, members of the press were turned away. Photos of attendees were then taken inside the venue. Chalamet did no press. The screening of the film went on as planned, along with its scheduled introduction.

The Milan premiere represents the latest high-profile event for “Bones and All,” which debuted in Italy at the Venice Film Festival in September, where it was preceded by another red carpet that saw Chalamet fans out in full force. While Venice provided Chalamet the space to take his time on the carpet, approaching the public for autographs and photos, the same opportunity could not be afforded in Milan.

The 26-year-old actor reunites with Guadagnino, his “Call Me By Your Name” director, for “Bones and All,” starring alongside Taylor Russell as a pair of cannibalistic lovers on the road together. After its Venice premiere, Guadagnino was awarded the Silver Lion for best director by the festival’s jury, while Russell won the Marcello Mastroianni award.

“Bones and All” begins a limited theatrical release in North America on Nov. 18 before expanding to wide release on Nov. 23.