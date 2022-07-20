Tim Burton to Receive Lyon Festival’s 2022 Lumiere Award

Tim Burton is set to receive the 14th Lumiere Award at the Lumiere Festival, a week-long celebration of heritage movies and film masters held in Lyon, France, in October.

Headed by Cannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux, the Lumiere Festival previously honored Jane Campion, the Dardenne Brothers, Francis Ford Coppola, Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Jane Fonda, Wong Kar-wai, Catherine Deneuve, Pedro Almodóvar, Ken Loach, Gérard Depardieu and Milos Forman

“From his first movies and early successes, Burton establishes his universe, skilfully blending his intensely personal expressivity with novelistic lyricism and pictorial references, traversing the entire history of art,” said the Lumière Festival in a statement. “He cultivates his craft, delving into the gothic and baroque, comedy, horror, romanticism or works tinged with melancholy.”

Burton will be on hand in Lyon from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23. As part of the tribute, which will take place Oct. 21, Burton’s iconic movies will screen, from “Beetlejuice” to “Edward Scissorhands,” “Big Fish” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

The Lumière Award was created in 2009 by the Lumière Institut, which is headed by Fremaux and presided over by Irene Jacob who succeeded to the late French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier last year.

The festival, which takes place in Lyon, the birthplace of the Lumière Cinematograph, hosts screenings of classic films, restored prints, discoveries and masterclasses. Last year’s edition was attended by Paolo Sorrentino, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Valeria Golino, Joachim Trier, Rossy de Palma and Melanie Laurent, among others. The festival also boasts a dedicated international classic film market.