Wissam Charaf, Imanol Rayo Set New Projects for Thessaloniki Co-Production Forum

New films from Wissam Charaf, whose sophomore feature “Dirty Difficult Dangerous” premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival, and San Sebastian prize winner Imanol Rayo (“Two Brothers”) are among the 14 projects selected for this year’s Crossroads Co-Production Forum at the Thessaloniki Film Festival.

The event, which takes places onsite and online from Nov. 7 – 11, presents a slate of films in development from Southeast Europe, the Middle East, the Black Sea and the wider Mediterranean region to an audience of co-producers, distributors, festival programmers and sales agents.

The selection features works from 13 countries, including nine directors making their feature debuts, representing a range of styles, genres and dramatic themes, from a coming-of-age story about two strangers brought together in pursuit of a lost backpack (“Lost Years”) to the tale of a disconsolate lover determined to make his ailing partner happy at any cost (“Love Thy Neighbor”), and a pulled-from-the-headlines crime drama about a gentle shepherd who murders five hunters in cold blood (“Five Murders Without a Cause”).

Previous Crossroads participants include Tereza Nvotová’s “Nightsiren,” which took home the Golden Leopard at this year’s Locarno Film Festival, Christina Tynkevych’s Locarno-awarded “How Is Katia?” and Azra Deniz Okyay’s Venice Critics’ Week prize winner “Ghosts.”

Lebanese-French filmmaker Wissam Charaf arrives in Thessaloniki fresh off his success in Venice, where his second film, “Dirty Difficult Dangerous,” opened the Venice Days sidebar. Charaf’s debut, “Heaven Sent,” premiered in the ACID sidebar of the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Set in 1986, “Holiday” is a coming-of-age story about a boy whose family is forced to flee unrest in West Beirut and take refuge with an aunt in southern Lebanon. Written and directed by Charaf, the film is produced by Charlotte Vincent and Katia Khazak of France’s Aurora Films, and co-produced by Marco Valeiro Fusco of Italian outfit Intramovies and Pierre Sarraf of Lebanon’s Né à Beyrouth Films.

Holiday Courtesy of Aurora Films

“‘Holiday’ is the personal diary of Chadi, a 13-year-old Lebanese kid who discovers life, sexuality, love and friendship in a context of war and violence,” said Charaf. The events in the film don’t unfold “in a dramatic way,” he added, “but…like a series of absurd and incomprehensible incidents.”

The Beirut-born director, who left Lebanon for France in the 1990s, described “Holiday” as a deeply personal movie. “This film is important for me because it narrates a very important chapter of Lebanon’s collective memory. The children of my generation lived war through the anguish and despair of their parents, but also often lived war as a series of long and enjoyable holidays,” he said.

Basque director Imanol Rayo’s debut feature, “Two Brothers,” won the Zinemira Award at San Sebastian in 2011. His 2020 follow-up, “Death Knell,” premiered in the festival’s New Directors strand. “Dog Days” (pictured, above) is his fourth feature.

Set during the decade’s hottest summer, the film takes place at a campsite that is about to be closed down to make way for an adjacent reservoir’s expansion. It represents “the last summer, the closure of that summer paradise,” said the director, coming at a time when the film’s 15-year-old protagonist, Leire, stands at the cusp of adulthood.

“‘Dog Days’ is a sensual summer story that combines a plot of desire with family relationships. It is also a reflection on the way in which the intervention of the human being or ‘climate change’ modifies the landscapes, habits and lives of ordinary people,” said Rayo.

The director described “Dog Days” as “a film of transitions, of irreversible changes.” “Adolescence as the age in which the clean and transparent gaze of childhood disappears. And maturity, in which the estrangement of youth confronts the human being with uncertainty and yearnings,” he said. The first film directed by Rayo from an original script and set in the present day, pic is produced by Iker Ganuza for Lamia.

The First Cypriot Astronaut Courtesy of Boycott Films

Stavros Pamballis made his feature directorial debut with “Siege on Liperti Street,” which scooped four awards at Thessaloniki in 2019. A veteran scriptwriter whose credits include the forthcoming feature “Apathy,” from Venice Silver Lion winner Alexandros Avranas (“Miss Violence”), Pamballis will present his second feature at Crossroads.

“The First Cypriot Astronaut” is set in early 2004, three months before a referendum on a contentious plan to reunite the divided island of Cyprus. After being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s and forced to move out of the apartment he shares with his wife and daughter, a 45-year-old physics professor discovers a Soviet space capsule, rekindling a childhood dream to build his country’s first spacecraft.

Pamballis, who began working on the film in 2010, said that “world events have caught up with its themes,” with global divisions mirroring the strange no-man’s land that divides the Cypriot capital of Nicosia in two. “A new Cold War has reignited between East and West, while the rise of populist leaders and increasing polarization, inflamed by the language of division and hyperbole, are threatening to tear the social fabric apart,” he said.

The film follows a diverse group of characters who, by “overcoming their own presuppositions of personal and national history to fulfill a dying man’s childhood dream, can serve as a reminder of our better selves,” said Pamballis. “At this time of great collective pessimism and despair, I think a film like ‘The First Cypriot Astronaut,’ with its audacious optimism, has a place on screens, and (hopefully) in the hearts of people of all ages, all over the world.”

“Y” is the feature directorial debut of veteran screenwriter Alexandru Baciu and stage and screen actress Maria Popistașu, who previously co-directed the short film “The Seagull.” The duo is also sharing writing credits on the film, which is produced by Anamaria Antoci for Romania’s Tangaj Production.

Y Courtesy of Dorene Beller

“Y” follows carefree Olga, whose life and family dynamics slowly start to shift after her grandmother, a very wealthy lawyer, makes an unexpected confession on her deathbed. “We live in an increasingly aggressive environment and our most useful defense is to retreat in our comfort zones. However, we believe that creating and maintaining one’s comfort zone is detrimental to keeping a healthy relationship with one’s conscience,” said Baciu and Popistașu.

“The more people choose to live in a bubble, the more complicated the problems they are facing have become. Our story is like a tool meant to burst that bubble and, hopefully, raise questions that require uncomfortable, yet necessary answers.”

The 14 projects selected for the Crossroads Co-Production Forum are:

Achinos (Greece)

Director-writer: Iris Baglanea

Producers: Ioanna Bolomyti (Atalante Productions)

Two young sisters live with their family close to nature. To protect themselves from the harsh reality of life, they become sea urchins and turn death into a game.

An Old Man Replaced (Greece)

Director-writer: Thanos Samaras

Producer: Romanna Lobach (AKRAN Creative Company)

After his wife replaces him with a large grey stone, an old man resorts to extreme measures to win her back. He goes to the Moon to dispose of his rival. She hunts him down. In the vast lunar expanses, they battle it out to the bitter end.

Dog Days (Spain)

Director: Imanol Rayo

Writers: Imanol Rayo, Carlos Bassas, Nerea Loiola

Producer: Iker Ganuza (Lamia Producciones)

It’s a hot summer. Leire and her family start their vacation at a holiday campsite. She and her mother feel attracted to Oliver, an engineer in charge of the regrowth of a reservoir leading to the campsite’s closure.

The First Cypriot Astronaut (Cyprus, U.K.)

Director-writer: Stavros Pamballis

Producer: Marinos Charalambous (Boycott Films)

Co-producers: Joyce Pierpoline (Pierpoline Films), Bernhard Pucher (Iron Box Films)

Before a referendum that could unite or tear apart his nation, a physics professor with Alzheimer’s discovers a Soviet Space Capsule, and a chance at fulfilling a crazy childhood dream.

Five Murders Without a Cause (Greece)

Director-writer: Kostas Gerampinis

Producer: Vasilis Chrysanthopoulos (PLAYS2PLACE)

The Thessaly Lowlands. Sheep breeder Andreas is regarded by his fellow villagers as a kind person and his father as the village bully. One afternoon, five hunters will enter their pastures without permission.

Holiday (France, Italy, Lebanon)

Director-writer: Wissam Charaf

Producers: Charlotte Vincent, Katia Khazak (Aurora Films)

Co-producers: Marco Valeiro Fusco (Intramovies), Pierre Sarraf (Né à Beyrouth Films)

Beirut, 1986. Thirteen-year-old Chadi and his family flee their neighborhood’s bombing. They take refuge in Sidon. This forced vacation amongst political unrest leads Chadi to unexpected friendships and his first love.

Life in a Beat (Greece, North Macedonia)

Director-writer: Amerissa Basta

Co-writer: Dimitris Nakos

Producers: Ioanna Soultani (Soul Productions), Dimitris Nakos

Co-producers: Dejan Krajcevski (Krug Film), Panos Bisdas (Authorwave)

What if keeping a baby was the only way to keep your job?

Loose (Romania, Greece)

Director: Tudor Jurgiu

Writer: Anca Buja

Producer: Bogdan Craciun (Libra Film)

Co-producer: Konstantina Stavrianou (Graal S.A.)

Driven by poverty, Flavia’s parents left home to work abroad when she was 14. Now her parents are divorcing. Experiencing an emotional crisis, she decides to take care of two kids.

Lost Years (Slovenia)

Director-writer: Aron Horvath

Producers: Andraž Jerič, Jerca Jerič (Temporama)

A small-town clerk meets a girl and they embark on a quest to find her lost backpack. On their journey through the Vojvodina countryside, they realize the world is far larger than they have imagined.

Lover, Not a Fighter (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Director-writer: Martina Buchelová

Producers: Michaela Kaliská, Erika Paulinská (NINJA Films)

Co-producer: Julie Žáčková (Unit and Sofa)

The love story of young Andrej, who is 20, living with his grandma, an alcoholic and secretly in love.

Love Thy Neighbor (France)

Director-writer: Siegrid Alnoy

Producer: Xénia Maingot (Eaux Vives Productions)

When Beck finds out that his lifelong partner and love Marianne is ill, he finally makes up his mind to make her happy, after having always considered happiness to be a curse.

Rien ne va plus (Greece)

Director-writer: Daniel Bolda

Producer: Nicholas Alavanos (Filmiki Productions)

“Rien ne va plus” is a love story, told with empathy and humor. Two lovers, a victim and a victimizer. A study on the complexity of human relations and self-destruction.

Vater (Ukraine)

Director: Anna Morozova

Writers: Anna Chernivtsi, Anna Morozova

Producer: Kyrylo Nechmonia (Mir&Co Production)

Escaping from compulsory sex education in Germany, a father — a religious fanatic — decides to move the family away. Βecause of this, Yury Eujin, the eldest son and a young doctor, needs to start a new life in a godforsaken Ukrainian village.

Y (Romania)

Directors-writers: Alexandru Baciu, Maria Popistașu

Producer: Anamaria Antoci (Tangaj Production)

Olga’s carefree life and family dynamics slowly start shifting after her grandmother, a very wealthy lawyer, makes an unexpected confession on her deathbed.