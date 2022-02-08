Action-Drama ‘The Way,’ Starring Eli Jane, Picked Up by Iuvit Media Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Action-drama “The Way,” written and directed by Dastan Khalili (“Master,” “Insomnia Manica”), has been picked up for international sales by Iuvit Media Sales. Iuvit will launch sales at the upcoming European Film Market (Feb. 10-17). The film stars Eli Jane (“Kong: Skull Island,” “Argo,” “The Mandalorian,” “Dirty John”).

The movie opened for domestic theatrical release on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles, and premiered on demand in the U.S. across multiple platforms on Jan. 4, distributed by Gravitas Ventures.

Described as “an intense film about acceptance in the most extreme of places and circumstances,” “The Way” has nabbed 36 U.S. and international awards, including at the New York Movie Awards, Paris Film Awards and IndieFest Film Awards.

The film tells the story of Jane Arcs (Jane), who was condemned to death after brutally killing her opponent in an underground street fight. After spending years on Death Row, Jane will soon be executed for her crime. During her time in prison, Jane has undergone a major evolution under the tutelage of fellow inmate and Qi Gong Master, Xin (Joan Wong), learning the way of Qi Gong and ostensibly gaining supernatural abilities.

As the day of her execution arrives, Jane embraces her punishment in the spirit of her transformation. But Jane’s boyfriend and correctional officer, Max Stone (Kelcey Watson), has very different ideas. He will do anything to save her. The essence of spirit collides with the raw power of desire, ultimately bringing the audience full circle to see how both are essential to being human.

“We have had a great response to the film in the U.S. and at several international film festivals, and are thrilled that Iuvit Media Sales will be taking on the film at the EFM, where I believe it will be extremely successful,” said writer and director Dastan Khalili.

Max Czertok, founder of sales and acquisitions at Iuvit Media Sales, added, “With ‘The Way’s’ positive reviews, many accolades and universal themes of love and redemption, not to mention its gripping fight scenes, we believe the film will attract the interest of buyers from around the world.”

Dastan Khalili’s debut feature, “Insomnia Manica” (2005), was called by the L.A. Times, “an elegantly shot mood piece set amid the downtown L.A. lost crowd.” Khalili has a wide range of directing experience including feature films, documentaries, educational films, music videos and theatre productions.

Iuvit Media Sales’ lineup also includes “I’ll Be Watching,” starring Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley; “Free Dead Or Alive,” featuring Patricia Velasquez, Edy Ganem, Seth Michaels and Robert LaSardo; and “Chance,” starring Matthew Modine, Tanner Buchanan and Amanda Leighton.

Khalili is represented by O’Neill Talent Group. Jane is represented by MAG Talent and Bold Agency.