‘The Three Musketeers’ Sells in Major Territories for Pathe International (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Three Musketeers,” Pathé Films’s $75-million two-part adventure epic saga based on Alexandre Dumas’s masterpiece, has been bought in major international territories rolling off a busy Cannes market.

Pathé unveiled a sprawling 15-minute promoreel for both “The Three Musketeers” – D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers – Milady” at Cannes Marché du Film. Both movies are directed by Martin Bourboulon and boast a star-studded cast, including Vincent Cassel, Eva Green, Vicky Krieps, Romain Duris, Pio Marmaï, François Civil, Lyna Khoudri and Louis Garrel.

Produced by Dimitri Rassam for Chapter 2, a Mediawan Company, and Pathé, the two films were picked up for Latin America (CDC United Network /Cine Video y TV (Zima)), Scandinavia (Nordisk Film), South Korea (First Run Inc.), Poland (Monolith Films), Czech Republic and Slovakia (AQS Inc.), Ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz Films), and Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania Vertical (Entertainment Kft.). Pathé is in advanced talks with distributors for the rest of Asia, the U.K. and the U.S.

Constantin Film in Germany, DeAPlaneta in Spain and Notorious Pictures in Italy boarded the two movies at script stage. Constantin Film and DeAPlaneta are also co-producers along with M6 Films.

“The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” will be released in France and Switzerland on April 5, 2023, while “The Three Musketeers – Milady” will be released 8 months later, on Dec. 13., 2023.

“The Three Musketeers” were penned by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre De La Patellière. The movies recently wrapped principal photography after more than 140 days of shooting at prestigious French landmarks, including the Louvre Palace, the Hôtel des Invalides, the Castles of Fontainebleau and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Fort la Latte and Chantilly, as well as the citadel of Saint-Malo and the historic city center of Troyes. The massive production used 650 horses and 9,000 extras.

The topnotch key crew boasts Nicholas Bolduc, the Canadian cinematographer of “Enemy” and “La Belle Epoque,” and Guillaume Roussel, the music composer who’s previously worked on “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and Netflix’s “The Spy.”

Ardavan Safaee, Pathé Films president, pointed out the 125-year old company first produced ‘The Three Musketeers’ a hundred years ago in 1922. “Producing historical frescos and epic films has always been in Pathé’s DNA and will continue being a crucial part of our strategy going forward as independent distributors need these types of event movies to lure back audiences in theaters,” Safaee previously told Variety. Pathe’s credits include Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “L’Ours” and Patrice Chereau’s “Queen Margot” which were also epic movies.

Rassam said it was crucial for the movies to shoot in France to give them a “true European footing” and “continue the tradition of epic French classics such as ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ whose authenticity, international and universal appeal transcend the issue of language.”