‘The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan:’ Trailer, Official Poster Unveiled by Pathe, Chapter 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Pathé and Chapter 2 have unveiled the official poster and international teaser trailer for “The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan,” the first film of a two-part epic saga starring François Civil, Vincent Cassel, Romain Duris, Pio Marmaï and Eva Green.

The adventure film, which has already been sold by Pathé in most major territories around the world, is directed by Martin Bourboulon (“Eiffel”). Also starring Vicky Krieps, Lyna Khoudri, Louis Garrel, and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, “The Three Musketeers” was written by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre De La Patellière, based on Alexandre Dumas’ 1844 masterpiece.

Here is the official poster:

The first trailer is being launched simultaneously across several territories in collaboration with major distribution banners which are also co-producing, notably Constantin Film in Germany, Notorious Pictures in Italy, and DeAPlaneta in Spain, along with local distributors such as CDC United Network in Latin America, Pathé Film AG in Switzerland and Pathé BC Afrique in French-speaking Africa.

Local trailers will next be launched by Nordisk Film (Scandinavia), First Run Inc. (South Korea), Alternative Films S.A. (Belgium), Monolith Films (Poland), AQS Inc. (Czech Republic), Blitz Films (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Macedonia, Albania), Vertical Entertainment Kft. (Bulgaria/Hungary/Romania), ATV (Turkey), and Phars Film Co LLC (United Arab Emirates), and PT Prima Cinema Multimedia (Indonesia).

The story of “The Three Musketeers” revolves around a handful of men and women who cross swords in kingdom divided by religious wars and threatened by British invasion.

Produced and marketed like an European blockbuster, the sprawling saga was budgeted in the $70 million range and shot for eight-month on location in France, in prestigious landmarks including the Louvre Palace, the Hôtel des Invalides, the Castles of Fontainebleau and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Fort la Latte and Chantilly, as well as the citadel of Saint-Malo and the historic city center of Troyes. The massive production used 650 horses and 9,000 extras.

“The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan” will come out on April 5, while the sequel will be released in France, Belgium and Switzerland on Dec. 13, 2023.

The two films are produced by Dimitri Rassam for Chapter 2, a Mediawan Company, and Pathé, with M6 Films, Constantin Film, and DeAPlaneta co-producing.

The topnotch key crew boasts Nicholas Bolduc, the Canadian cinematographer of “Enemy” and “La Belle Epoque,” and Guillaume Roussel, the music composer who’s previously worked on “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and Netflix’s “The Spy.”

Here is the teaser trailer: