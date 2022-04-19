Gaumont Launches Sales for Juliette Binoche, Benoit Magimel Film ‘Pot of Feu’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In the run up to Cannes, Gaumont is launching sales on “Pot of Feu,” Tran Anh Hung’s period romance starring Juliette Binoche and Benoit Magimel. The movie is currently shooting in a French castle.

Set in the world of French gastronomy in 1885, “Pot of Feu” charts the relationship between Eugenie, an esteemed cook, and Dodin, the fine gourmet she has been working for over the last 20 years. Growing fonder of one another, their bond turns into a romance and gives rise to delicious dishes that impress even the world’s most illustrious chefs. When Dodin is faced with Eugenie’s reluctance to commit to him, he decides to start cooking for her.

Pierre Gagnaire, the 14 Michelin starred-chef, is serving as culinary counselor on the film and also has a small part in it. The story is inspired by the famous French gastronome Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin.

“Pot of Feu” reteams Gaumont with Olivier Delbosc, the well-respected French producer of Xavier Giannoli’s “Lost Illusions” and Claire Denis’ “Both Sides of the Blade,” as well as her upcoming movie “Stars at Noon.”

“This sensual film boasts a strong creative package with all the right ingredients: It explores French gastronomy, it’s set in the 19th century, it has a glamorous cast with two actors on top of their games, and it’s just beautifully lensed,” said Alexis Cassanet, Gaumont’s EVP of international sales and distribution. Cassanet also said Gagnaire created more than 10 dishes for the film.

Hung is a critically acclaimed Vietnamese-French director who made his feature debut with “The Scent of Green Papaya,” which won the Golden Camera at Cannes in 1993, as well as “Cyclo” which won the Golden Lion at Venice in 1995. He last directed “Eternitée” with a high-profile French cast including Audrey Tautou, Melanie Laurent and Berenice Bejo.

Binoche, who is best known for her romantic roles in “Chocolat” and “The English Patient,” last starred in “Both Sides of the Blade” which won the Silver Bear in Berlin; while Magimel won the Cesar Award (beating Adam Driver) for his part in Emmanuelle Bercot’s “Living.”

Binoche and Magimel are former lovers and even share a daughter, Hannah Magimel. The pair last starred together in Diane Kurys’s “Les Enfants du Siecle” in 1999.

Gaumont is planning to release the film in French theaters in 2023.