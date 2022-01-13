The Party Films Sales Bows ‘Top Dogs’ at Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris (EXCLUSIVE)

The Party Films Sales will screen exclusive images from Julien Guetta’s second feature film “Top Dogs” (“Les Cadors”) at Unifrance Rendez Vous in Paris.

“Top Dogs” is a comedy drama about two estranged brothers from Normandy. Antoine is happily married with two kids and a successful boat driver, whereas Christian is a globe-trotting hustler. When Antoine becomes involved in sleazy activities, Christian comes to his rescue. The film is headlined by Jean-Paul Rouve, the star of one of France’s biggest comedy franchises, “Les Tuches,” as well as Michel Blanc, another French comedy fixture (“Les bronzés”) and Grégoire Ludig (“Mandibules”).

“Top Dogs” marks the sophomore outing of Guetta whose feature debut “The Troubleshooter,” a comedy-adventure, garnered more than 145,000 admissions in France.

Currently in post-production, “Top Dogs” is produced by Maxime Delauney and Romain Rousseau at Nolita Cinéma, and Lionel Dutemple and Benjamin Morgaine at Princesse Beli. It was mainly shot in Cherbourg, with music by Alex Beaupain. Jour2fête plans to release “Top Dogs” in France in summer or fall 2022.

“’Top Dogs’ is an opportunity to renew our collaboration with Nolita Cinéma after Charlotte Gainsbourg’s documentary ‘Jane By Charlotte,’ and to expand our horizons in terms of different genres of French cinema, which is nonetheless anchored in our DNA in terms of its themes and accuracy,” said Clemence Lavigne, co-head of international sales and acquisitions. “It is a bright and sincere film on the way in which the relations between the members of a family or even friends can evolve and redefine themselves at any point in life,” Lavigne added.

The Party Films Sales was launched in early 2020, as a result of the merger of French distributor, Jour2Fête, and sales company, Doc & Film International.

The banner had several films at Cannes, including Charlotte Gainsbourg’s first feature documentary “Jane By Charlotte,” which played in the Official Selection, and two pics in Directors’ Fortnight, Ely Dagher’s debut feature “The Sea Ahead” and Jean-Gabriel Périot’s documentary “Returning to Reims.”