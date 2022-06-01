The Match Factory Boards ‘The Ordinaries’ Ahead of Karlovy Vary Competition Screening (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading arthouse sales company The Match Factory has acquired Sophie Linnenbaum’s graduation feature “The Ordinaries,” which will have its international premiere in Karlovy Vary Film Festival’s Crystal Globe Competition, following its world premiere at Munich Film Festival.

In her first foray into feature-length fiction filmmaking, Linnenbaum “playfully explores the process of identity construction within rigid power structures in a filmic meta-world,” The Match Factory said. The film follows her acclaimed documentary “Stories of Dads,” which won the FFF Talent Award at Dokfest Munich last year, and was nominated for the German Documentary Award.

“The Ordinaries” depicts a repressive three class-society in which Paula, a simple Supporting Character, is about to face the most important test of her life: she has to prove she deserves to be a Lead. She is at the top of her class at the Main Character School – but so far has failed in generating great emotional music. In search of a solution, she finds herself in the abyss of the cinematic world, on the fringes of the storyline and lost amongst the outtakes.

Linnenbaum stated: “Change the story, change the world. I don’t believe that a film is going to flip the world around over night, but I believe in narratives. Creating emotional pictures in the heads of other people is powerful – that’s what politics is about. And that’s what ‘The Ordinaries’ is about. It’s a filmic-metaverse, talking about structures of power and imaginative norms, where the ‘others’ in the game of ‘us’ and ‘them’ are peoples that are not in sync, jumpcut, without color or not in the frame at all.

“To build this structural playing field I’m infinitely grateful to have found the right gang of great people in all departments who shared the same visions and brought this film to life. This passion we also share with the incredible great gang of The Match Factory and are very happy to bring ‘The Ordinaries’ into the world together.”

“The Ordinaries” is produced by Laura Klippel and Britta Strampe from Bandenfilm (Germany) and co-produced by ZDF – Das Kleine Fernsehspiel together with Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf. The film was directed by Linnenbaum, and co-written by Linnenbaum and Michael Fetter Nathansky.