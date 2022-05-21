The Match Factory Boards Margarethe Von Trotta Biopic Starring Vicky Krieps (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading arthouse sales company the Match Factory has acquired the rights to “Bachmann & Frisch,” a biopic about the radical Austrian writer and poet Ingeborg Bachmann, directed by Venice Golden Lion winner Margarethe von Trotta. The film stars Vicky Krieps — who appears in two Cannes Film Festival films this year, “Corsage” and “More Than Ever” — as the poet, and Ronald Zehrfeld (“Barbara,” “Phoenix”) as her partner, the Swiss writer Max Frisch.

The pickup follows the international sales success for the Match Factory with Von Trotta’s “Hannah Arendt” in 2012. The company also represented Von Trotta’s “Forget About Nick” in 2017.

“Bachmann & Frisch” tells the story of the author’s life in Berlin, Zurich and Rome, her relationship with Frisch, her trip to Egypt and her radical texts and readings.

Also in the cast are Tobias Resch (“Breaking the Ice”), Basil Eidenbenz (“Denial”), Luna Wedler (“Je Suis Karl”) and Marc Limpach (“Munich: The Edge of War”).

The film is produced by Katrin Renz of Tellfilm, Bady Minck for Amour Fou Vienna, Bettina Brokemper at Heimatfilm and Alexander Dumreicher-Ivanceanu at Amour Fou Luxembourg.

Already attached are the distributors Alamode/MFA+ in Germany, Filmcoopi in Switzerland and Polyfilm in Austria. The film is expected to be ready next year.

The Match Factory is also selling “More Than Ever,” directed by Emily Atef, playing in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard.