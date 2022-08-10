‘The Last Kingdom,’ ‘Surface’ Actor Millie Brady to Star in ‘Object Permanence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Millie Brady, known for the BBC/Netflix series “The Last Kingdom” and recently seen in Apple TV + offering “Surface,” will play the lead in Filip Jan Rymsza’s “Object Permanence,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The actor is cast as Brooke Brooks, a former supermodel who becomes a highly successful lifestyle mogul and the first person to ‘IPO’(Initial Public Offering) herself.

“Having commodified herself, Brooke is forced to confront her sense of self and the identity she has created,” said Rymsza, whose last film “Mosquito State” with Beau Knapp was shown at the Venice Film Festival, where it was noticed for Eric Koretz’s cinematography. He also produced acclaimed documentary “Hopper/Welles” and John Malkovich starrer “Valley of the Gods.”

“Millie is such a force: a transfixing union of vibrance, instinct and craft. I’m deeply inspired by the soulfulness of her interpretation,” Rymsza added.

Set in the near future, the film will begin shooting next month in Poland, Germany and Thailand. Rymsza will direct from his original screenplay.

“I am honored to be working with Filip. He is a true visionary and his script is something that feels both dystopian and uncomfortably close to reality. It’s an important story to tell for the time we are living in,” said Brady, adding that she is “incredibly excited” to be delving into the world of Brooke Brooks.

“Object Permanence” is being produced by Friends with Benefits Studio, with co-financing by the Polish Film Institute and in partnership with ATM Grupa S.A. Marta Lewandowska and Rymsza are producing, with Des Hamilton casting.

“ ‘Object permanence’ is something that people were aware of already, they just didn’t know how to define it: It’s the understanding that objects continue to exist even if you can’t see them or hear them, or otherwise sense them,” Rymsza had told Variety last year.

Brady is represented by Independent Talent Group and William Morris Endeavor (WME) Entertainment. Rymsza is represented by Brian Levy at Entertainment 360 and attorneys Jonathan Gardner and Molly Fenton from Cohen & Gardner.

CAA is handling North American sales.