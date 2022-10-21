Circle Collective, DialogueTalk Team on ‘The Great Basin’ U.S. Release: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

DialogueTalk and Circle Collective have partnered for the U.S. release of acclaimed documentary “The Great Basin.”

The documentary feature builds a complex panorama of rural Nevada through a tapestry of characters who work, live, and play there. The titular Great Basin is the location of the so-called “Loneliest Road in America” and can be seen as a microcosm of the economic, social, and ecological marginalization of 21st-century rural communities.

The film will have its U.S. premiere at the Santa Fe Film Festival this month and screen at Denver Film Festival in November, ahead of a theatrical screening Q&A tour kicking off on Nov. 14 in Las Vegas, and a week-long run in Los Angeles and New York from Nov. 17. The platform theatrical release tour is being spearheaded by boutique distributor Circle Collective.

“The Great Basin” is a DialogueTalk production directed and produced by Chivas DeVinck (“The Poets”), with cinematography by Yoshio Kitagawa, original music by Felicia Atkinson and editing by Matthieu Laclau and Yann-Shan Tsai.

DeVinck said: “I am extremely honored to be partnering with Circle Collective and am thrilled that American cinemagoers will have the opportunity to see my picture. Having now screened the film abroad for over 12 months at numerous festivals, including DOK Leipzig and Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, it feels satisfying to bring the film back to its origin. Much thanks to this partnership with Circle Collective and the first-class work from my international collaborators, my film has found re-entry back to its homeland.”

Kyle Greenberg, president of Circle Collective, added: “From the subjects and story to filmmaking style, Chivas and his crew paint a brilliantly transgressive portrait with ‘The Great Basin’ and we are thrilled to partner on a truly singular release for this overlooked gem. The film not only captures the beauty and humanity in a misinterpreted landscape and people, but interweaves a collage of characters and moments that speak to some of our most urgent call-to-actions and the evolving (and simultaneously devolving) American myths we’ve taught ourselves.”

Watch the trailer here: