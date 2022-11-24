‘The Falconer,’ First International Film Shot in Oman, Set For Middle East Release Via Front Row (EXCLUSIVE)

Dubai-based Front Row Filmed Entertainment has acquired all Middle East and North Africa rights to Oman-set drama “The Falconer,” co-directed by Adam Sjöberg with Seanne Winslow and billed as the first international feature film shot entirely in the sultanate.

“Falconer” is a tale of two teenagers from different worlds, one a local villager named Tariq, the other a white Westerner named Cai, who are best friends and steal and sell zoo animals to raise money for the local boy’s sister to pay for a divorce from an abusive marriage. Pic is produced by the directors and David Jacobson (“The Butler”) who sold the film directly to Front Row.

Shot in both English and Arabic and starring newcomers Rami Zahar, Rupert Fennessy, and Noor Al Huda, “Falconer” had its world premiere at the Heartland International Film festival in Indianapolis, where it won the “Best Premiere” award. Followed screenings at more than twenty other U.S. and international festivals, where it has scored a slew of prizes. The film was released theatrically stateside via Gravitas Ventures in October 2022 and currently has a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“’The Falconer’ is a magical coming-of-age story that manages to be visually stunning while tackling serious issues about wildlife smuggling,” said Front Row CEO Gianluca Chakra in a statement. “We’re very excited to be working with Adam, Seanne and David and can’t wait for it to be released in the MENA region,” he added. Front Row is planning a first quarter 2023 outing for the pic.

Said Jacobson: “After an incredible U.S. festival run, we are thrilled to bring ‘The Falconer’ home to MENA with the ideal partners in Gianluca and Front Row Entertainment.”

“We are deeply inspired by their commitment to innovative storytelling and can’t wait to share this film with countries throughout the region.”