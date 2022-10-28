Valerie Buhagiar Commences Wild Media Entertainment’s Adaptation of Bestseller ‘The Dogs’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Award-winning filmmaker Valerie Buhagiar has commenced principal photography on “The Dogs,” an adaptation of Allan Stratton’s bestselling novel.

“The Dogs” revolves around a 13-year-old boy named Cameron and his mother, who have spent years escaping Cameron’s mentally ill father. Although sometimes, Cameron suspects his mother may have kidnapped him. Eventually the pair settle into a dilapidated farmhouse near Wolf Hallow, a property whose previous owner, Frank McTavish, was killed by his guard dogs after his wife ran off with their son, Jacky, and her lover.

The film is currently shooting in Northern Ontario. It is produced by Wild Media Entertainment in association with 2ofaMind Productions and funded in part by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund. Producers include James Milligan, Anthony Artibello, Sheila Rogerson and Jason Jallet. Paul Flint, Kevin C. Bjerkness, Perry Dellelce and Brad Pelman serve as executive producers.

The cast includes Donovan Colan (“Spirit Halloween”), Kathleen Munroe (“Patriot”), Asher Grayson (“Kids vs. Aliens”) and Kris Holden-Reid (“The Umbrella Academy”).

Buhagiar helmed the 2021 TIFF Industry Selects film “Carmen,” which also won Best Film at the Canadian Film Fest. Buhagiar’s 2018 film “It’s Hard to Be Human” won Best Canadian Feature at the Toronto Female Eye Film Festival.

““The Dogs” is a powerful script beyond being a genre film, it has a poignancy that chills. Our young protagonist fearlessly propels us forward in search of the truth and doing what is right. This is the kind of story I want to tell,” Buhagiar said in a statement.

“The Dogs” is currently out to market seeking domestic and international distribution.