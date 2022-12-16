Luxbox Sells Argentine Title ‘Trenque Lauquen’ to the Cinema Guild for North America, Scores Further Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

New York-based The Cinema Guild has acquired the Venice title “Trenque Lauquen” for distribution in the U.S., it was announced on Friday.

Luxbox, the Paris-based sales agency and production company, has also scored deals for Laura Citarella’s adventure mystery for France (Capricci) and Spain (Vitrine and Filmes). The deals were closed by Jennyfer Gautier, head of international sales at Luxbox.

“We are thrilled to accompany ‘Trenque Lauquen’ in its theatrical debut with such partners. This blend of romance and mystery benefited from a strong festival launch in Venice, San Sebastian and New York, and we are now eager to see it continue its journey around the world,” said Gautier.

The film had its world premiere on Sept. 8 in the Horizons section of the Venice Film Festival. One of the main character is a female detective first seen in Citarella’s debut feature “Ostende.” In the first part of the film, two men, are searching for Laura, a woman who has vanished. One is her boyfriend, the other a man in love with her. In the second part, told from Laura’s point of view, asks if she really wants to be found. Part 2 features a ghost-lie woman, Part 1 a 1960s love affair reflected in letters found in books in a local library.

“Trenque Lauquen” means round lake or lagoon in the Mapuche language, and it refers to the last town in Argentina where Laura is seen before disappearing.

Citarella said in a director’s statement that: “Trenque Lauquen” is one among a group of films, beginning with her feature debut “Ostende” that follow the same character living different lives in different towns. “What crosses the whole saga is a central idea: a female Sherlock Holmes of sorts lost in towns, keener for adventures than anything else,” she said.

The film is written by Citarella and lead actress Laura Paredes who plays Laura. “Trenque Lauquen,” is co-produced by El Pampero Cine collective, which Citarella joined in 2005, and the German distributor Grandfilm.

The film features in Luxbox’s strong line up in Latin American titles, seen this year in Sundance entry “Dos Estaciones” and Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title “1976” as well as “Pornomelancholia,” the documentary feature from award-winning director Manuel Abramovich, which competed in San Sebastián and sold to Strand Releasing for North America last month.

Luxbox also recently acquired Martín Benchimol’s “El Castillo” for international sales, excluding Argentina. Its selection for the 2023 Berlin Festival Panorama section was announced on Thursday.