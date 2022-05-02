Mystery Horror ‘The Black Spider’ Boarded by The Playmaker Munich – Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based sales agency The Playmaker Munich is to handle international sales on Snakefilm’s mystery horror “The Black Spider,” which vividly portrays a gruesome world dominated by eerie demonic force.

The film, written by Barbara Sommer and Plinio Bachmann, is directed by Markus Fischer.

Set in Emmental in the 13th century, “The Black Spider” tells the story of the courageous young midwife Christine. As she returns to her home village to accompany a birth, she witnesses the cruel Teutonic Knights driving the villagers to their deaths.

To protect her village from the terror of the knights, Christine enters a pact with the devil without knowing the costs. Henceforth punished with a spider plague, the villagers turn away from the midwife and Christine goes from being the savior to the hunted.

While the village is preparing for a human sacrifice, Christine faces the crucial battle against the diabolical power that wants to take away the highest good she is willing to die for: humanity.

Fischer was director for the first season and executive producer for seven seasons of the hit series “The Undertaker” for Swiss television network SGR. The series was also available on Netflix.

His films, such as “Finsternis” (1979), “Der Nachbar” (1986), “Zimmer 36” (1988), “Marmorera” (2007), and the dance films “Passengers” (2000) and “One Bullet Left” (2003) have won international awards.

“The Black Spider” is produced by Snakefilm in co-production with Laokoon Filmgroup, the Swiss television network SRF, Pamy Films and Blue. The production was supported and funded by the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, Züricher Filmstiftung, Suissimage and the National Film Institute Hungary.

The Playmaker Munich will present their exclusive trailer of “The Black Spider” in its promo reel screening on May 17 at the Cannes Market, and at their booth.

The company will also launch several new films as market premieres at this year’s market, including the science fiction hit “Rubikon” by Magdalena Lauritsch, the claustrophobic black comedy “Holy Shit!” by Lukas Rinker, and its two family highlights, “Young Winnetou and the Lost Buffalos” by Mike Marzuk, and the family comedy “Lucy Wanted” by Till Endemann.