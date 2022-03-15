‘The Batman’ Continues U.K. Box Office Reign

Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” continued its sway over the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second weekend in a row with £7.4 million ($9.6 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. The dark brooder starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz now has a total of £26.5 million.

In second place, Sony’s “Uncharted” collected £1.05 million on its fifth weekend and has a total of £21.7 million.

Trafalgar Releasing’s concert film “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul,” featuring K-pop sensation BTS, debuted in third place with £899,127. In fourth position, on its seventh weekend, was Universal’s animated sequel “Sing 2” with £819,153. The film now has a robust total of £31.3 million.

Rounding off the top five was Warner Bros.’ “The Duke” with £500,749, which now has £3.8 million after three weekends.

In its 13th weekend, Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” collected £203,906. With a total of £95.7 million, is fourth on the all time U.K. and Ireland box office chart and is £1 million shy of the third placed “No Time to Die.”

Great India Films U.K.’s Bollywood film “Radhe Shyam,” starring “Baahubali” actor Prabhas, debuted in ninth place with £186,705.

The weekend ahead sees a glut of releases including Warner Bros.’ comedy “The Nan Movie,” starring Catherine Tate, and Sony’s “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie,” the prequel to the massively popular manga and anime series “Jujutsu Kaisen.” EOne is releasing wide “The Phantom of the Open,” starring Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins and Rhys Ifans.

Curzon is releasing “Dheepan” filmmaker Jacques Audiard’s lyrical Cannes title “Paris, 13th District” while another Cannes title, Nanni Moretti’s “Three Floors,” is being released by Modern Films.

Entertainment Film Distributors is bowing horror “X,” Republic Film is debuting Mariama Diallo’s Palm Springs winner and Sundance nominee “Master” and Dogwoof Jennifer Peedom and Joseph Nizeti’s “River,” narrated by Willem Dafoe.

The Bollywood release of the week is “Bachchan Pandey,” starring Akshay Kumar, from Cinestaan AA Distributors.

Releases also include Bulldog Film Distribution’s “Europa,” Dartmouth Films’ “Long Live My Happy Head,” Tull Stories’ “Rebellion,” Altitude’s “Hive,” Blue Dolphin Films’ “Followers,” “My Country, My Parents” from CMC Pictures and “Not Going Quietly” from “Cosmic Cat.”