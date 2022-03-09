‘The Batman’ Rules U.K. Box Office, ‘Spider-Man’ Overtakes ‘Spectre’

Warner Bros,’ “The Batman” ruled the U.K. and Ireland box office, debuting at pole position with £13.5 million ($17.8 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

In its fourth weekend, Sony’s “Uncharted” dropped a place down to second with £1.3 million and now has a total of £20.2 million.

In third position was Universal’s “Sing 2” with £1 million and the animated sequel has a robust £30.3 million total after six weekends.

In its second weekend, Warner Bros’ “The Duke,” the late “Notting Hill” director Roger Michell’s last fiction feature, starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, collected £682,096 in fourth place and has a total of £2.7 million.

Rounding off the top five was Disney’s “Death on the Nile,” directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh as Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot, with £283,550. The film has a total of £7.1 million after four weekends.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continued its mighty performance at the box office with £213,540 in its 12th weekend. With a total of £95.4 million, the film has overtaken the £95.2 million haul of James Bond film “Spectre” to seize fourth place in the all-time U.K. and Ireland box office charts. It remains to be seen if “Spider-Man: No Way Home” manages to oust recent entrant, another James Bond title “No Time to Die” from its third position where it sits with £96.7 million.

Altitude release, Clio Barnard’s Cannes title “Ali & Ava,” debuted in ninth position with £106,133.

Coming up this weekend are Eclipse Pictures’ Sean Breathnach’s “Foscadh,” Ireland’s entry to the Oscars; streamer Mubi’s Cannes winner “Great Freedom,” by Sebastian Meise; and Mika Kaurismäki’s “Master Cheng” from Parkland Entertainment.

Universal is giving Sean Baker’s Cannes title “Red Rocket” a wide release.