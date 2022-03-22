‘The Batman’ Stays Atop U.K. Box Office, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ Makes Strong Debut

Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” continued atop the U.K. and Ireland box office for the third weekend in a row with £3.3 million ($4.4 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. The film, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz now has a total of £32.6 million.

Sony’s Japanese animated film “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie,” a prequel to the “Jujutsu Kaisen” manga series, debuted in second place with £825,529.

Another Sony title, “Uncharted,” collected £605,723 in third position and now has £22.7 million after six weekends.

Warner Bros.’ British comedy “The Nan Movie,” written, directed by and starring Catherine Tate, debuted in fourth place with £565,340. Another British comedy, eOne’s “The Phantom of the Open,” starring Mark Rylance, debuted in fifth position with £456,829.

Universal’s animated sequel “Sing 2” took £421,651 in sixth place and now has £31.8 million after eight weekends.

Continuing a fine weekend for debutants, Entertainment Film Distributors’ horror “X” bowed in seventh position with £227,502.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has dropped out of the top 10, but, with a total of £97.5 million, is within swinging distance of the £98 million collected by James Bond film “No Time to Die” for the all-time third position at the U.K. and Ireland box office.

In the weekend coming up, Universal’s “Ambulance,” directed by Michael Bay and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez, is getting a wide release. Signature Entertainment is releasing Korean hit “Escape from Mogadishu” and Sony is releasing Korean-themed “Umma,” starring Sandra Oh.

The big Indian release is “Baahubali” filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR,” starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi-language versions from Dreamz Entertainment.

Mubi is giving Cannes winner and Oscar hopeful “The Worst Person In The World” a limited theatrical release, while Dartmouth Films is bowing Israel-Palestine conflict documentary “The Tinderbox.”