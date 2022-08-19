‘The Amazing Maurice’ Lands at Viva Kids for U.S. Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Viva Kids has acquired North American distribution rights to the Sky Original animated adventure “The Amazing Maurice,” set to be released stateside and only in theaters on Jan. 13, 2023.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Hugh Laurie (“House”) and Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”), “The Amazing Maurice” is based on Terry Pratchett’s popular children’s novel “The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents.”

The film centers on Maurice, a streetwise cat voiced by Laurie, who has the perfect money-making scam. “The Amazing Maurice” also features the voices of Himesh Patel (“Yesterday”), Gemma Arterton (“Quantum of Solace”), Ariyon Bakare (“His Dark Materials”), David Tennant (“Doctor Who”), Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”), and Rob Brydon (“Holmes & Watson”).

The film was directed by Toby Genkel (“A Stork’s Journey,” “All Creatures Big and Small”) from a script by Terry Rossio (“Aladdin,” “Shrek”). Produced by Emely Christians and Andrew Baker, the film will chase BAFTA nominations after it releases in the U.K. on Dec. 16, 2022.

“The Amazing Maurice” Courtesy of Viva Kids

“If you love ‘Ratatouille’ you’ll love ‘The Amazing Maurice,’” said Viva’s president Victor Elizalde. “Not only does the movie feature a star-studded cast, but the timeless story and top-notch animation are sure to be a huge hit with kids and parents alike.”

Elizalde negotiated the deal with Julia Weber of Global Screen, which handles world sales.

The film, which Global Screen presented as a market premiere at Cannes, has sold to multiple major territories.

“The Amazing Maurice” Courtesy of Viva Kids

Territories where the movie has been picked up include Italy (Lucky Red), Spain (Flins y Piniculas), Scandinavia (Selmer Media), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo), Israel (Red Cape Distribution), Middle East (Selim Ramia & Co.), Australia and New Zealand (Icon Film Distribution), CIS and Baltics (Volgafilm), Poland (Kino Swiat), Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria (Prorom Media), former Yugoslavia (Investacommerce), Taiwan (Swallow Wings) and Vietnam (Blue Lantern).

“The Amazing Maurice” is a Ulysses Filmproduktion, Narrativia and Cantilever Media production.