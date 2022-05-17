Animated Movie ‘The Amazing Maurice’ Sells to Multiple Major Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Animated movie “The Amazing Maurice,” based on a Terry Pratchett novel and featuring a voice cast led by Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke, has sold to multiple major territories. Global Screen will present the film as a market premiere at Cannes.

Territories where the movie has been picked up include Italy (Lucky Red), Spain (Flins y Piniculas), Scandinavia (Selmer Media), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo), Israel (Red Cape Distribution), Middle East (Selim Ramia & Co.), Australia and New Zealand (Icon Film Distribution), CIS and Baltics (Volgafilm), Poland (Kino Swiat), Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria (Prorom Media), former Yugoslavia (Investacommerce), Taiwan (Swallow Wings) and Vietnam (Blue Lantern).

Offers from the U.S., Benelux and South Korea are on the table. Sky will be releasing the movie in the U.K. later this year.

The film centers on Maurice, a streetwise cat, who has the perfect money-making scam. He’s found a stupid-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his very own plague of rats – rats who, strangely, are educated and literate, so Maurice can no longer think of them as “lunch.”

The voice cast also includes Himesh Patel (“Yesterday”), Gemma Arterton (“Quantum of Solace”), Ariyon Bakare (“His Dark Materials”), David Tennant (“Doctor Who”), Julie Atherton (“Avenue Q”), Joe Sugg (actor and social media influencer), Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”), David Thewlis (“Wonder Woman”) and Rob Brydon (“Holmes & Watson”).

“The Amazing Maurice” is a Ulysses Filmproduktion, Narrativia and Cantilever Media production.