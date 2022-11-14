TF1-Owned Newen Group Acquires Vanessa Djian’s French Production Banner Daï Daï Films

Newen Studios, a division of France’s TF1 Group-owned media banner Newen, has acquired Vanessa Djian’s French production banner Daï Daï Films.

The acquisition of Daï Daï Films underscores the company’s strategy to ramp up its presence in the feature film landscape and aggregate talents, following the footsteps of French indie powerhouses such as Mediawan.

Djian, who will remain in post at Daï Daï Films, began her career in the movie industry working on shoots for films directed by Clint Eastwood, Christopher Nolan, Luc Besson and Dany Boon, among others. She also worked a number of years with Alain Goldman (“La Vie en Rose”) at Legende Films before launching her own production vehicle, Daï-Daï Films in 2017. Dijan’s company has so far produced movies such as Alexis Michalik’s “Edmond” (pictured) and “Adieu Monsieur Haffman,” an adaptation of the play that received six nominations at the Molières awards.

A socially minded producer, Dijan is also well-connected within France’s creative community. She created with publicist Karolyne Leibovici a sorority group for women in the industry called Girls Supports Girls. Networking events have gathered CEOs such as Gaumont boss Sidonie Dumas, filmmakers like Mounia Meddour (“Papicha”) and agents, including Elisabeth Tanner.

Djian’s pipeline of projects at Daï-Daï films includes the comicbook adaptations “Natacha, presque hotesse de l’air” by Noemie Saglio and Laurent Turner, and “Roger,” the feature debut of Cyprien, the popular French YouTube artist which Gaumont has boarded.

“The editorial singularity of Daï-Daï films and the personality of Vanessa Djian will offer us new opportunities and affirm our strategy of diversifying the genres produced by Newen Studios,” said Vincent Meslet, managing director France at Newen Studios.

Djian said “Newen Studios Group shares (her) vision and ambitions to produce content with strong and popular subjects.” The Paris-based producer said Newen’s “expertise in financing and international development will allow Daï Daï Films to pursue a dynamic synergy with talents by providing a rewarding and quality environment”.