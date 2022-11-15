Nat Geo, Disney+ Reveal Premiere Dates, Trailer for Amazon Deforestation Documentary ‘The Territory’ (EXCLUSIVE)

National Geographic Documentary Films has revealed the air dates for feature documentary “The Territory.”

The critically acclaimed film, which marks the feature documentary debut from director Alex Pritz, will premiere on National Geographic Channel on Dec. 1, at 10 p.m. EST/PST and will then be available to stream Dec. 2 on Disney+.

“The Territory” provides an immersive look at the tireless fight of the Amazon’s Indigenous Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers.

With awe-inspiring cinematography showcasing the Amazonian landscape and richly textured sound design, the film takes audiences into the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau community and provides unprecedented access to the farmers and settlers illegally burning and clearing the protected Indigenous land.

The film is produced by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning Sigrid Dyekjær (“The Cave”), Will N. Miller, Gabriel Uchida, Lizzie Gillett and Pritz. It is executive produced by Indigenous activist Txai Suruí, edited by Carlos Rojas Felice, with an original score by Katya Mihailova, sound design by Peter Albrechtsen and Rune Klausen, and sound mixing by Tim Nielsen at Skywalker Ranch.

The doc is a co-production with the Indigenous Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau community.

“As an independently made documentary, it’s been a dream of ours to share the story of the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau with a global audience since we first embarked on this project back in 2018,” said Pritz. “Our planet sits at a critical crossroads, and we can’t imagine a better partner than Disney+ to help bring this urgent message about environmental protection to households around the world with the hope of meaningful change.”

Partially shot by the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people, the film relies on vérité footage captured over three years as the community risks their lives to set up their own news media team in the hopes of exposing the truth.

Carolyn Bernstein, executive VP of scripted and documentary films for National Geographic, added: “’The Territory’ is the epitome of a Nat Geo Documentary Films release, combining stunning cinematography, gripping storytelling and ethical collaboration with the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau participants throughout its production and impact campaign. We are so delighted that we bring further awareness to the project on the global platform of Disney+.”

The doc was released Stateside this summer after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema Documentary Competition, where it won the Special Jury Award for Documentary Craft as well as the World Cinema Documentary Audience Award. Pritz was recently named a 2022 BAFTA Breakthrough recipient.

“The Territory” was made by Documist, Associação Jupaú do Povo Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau, Real Lava, Passion Pictures and Protozoa Pictures, in association with TIME Studios and XTR with backing from Luminate and Doc Society.

Watch a trailer for the film below: