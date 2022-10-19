Amber Anderson, Greta Bellamacina, Tamsin Egerton Bond in First Images From Female Dance Film ‘Tell That to the Winter Sea’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amber Anderson, Greta Bellamacina and Tamsin Egerton can be seen bonding in wedding dresses alongside co-stars Jessica Plummer, Josette Simon and Bebe Cave in first look images from upcoming feature “Tell That to the Winter Sea.”

Anderson (“Peaky Blinders”) and Bellamacina (“This England”) star in the film as Scarlett and Jo, two teenage dance students whose intense friendship blossoms into a romantic one before running its course. But when the duo reconvene decades later on the eve of Jo’s wedding – to a man – it turns out deep feelings still remain.

In another scene from the film the group, still clad in wedding dresses, enjoy a candle-lit dinner.

Meanwhile Jo and Scarlett’s relationship is also explored in flashback sequences, one of which sees a brunette Bellamacina holding hands with Anderson, both wearing their school uniforms.

Egerton (“Grimsby”), Plummer (“The Girl Before”), Simon (“Anatomy of A Scandal”) and Cave (“The Potters”) co-star as Jade, Lily, principal dancer Kat and Jen, all members of Jo’s bridal party.

“Looking at questions of love and relationships and freedom through a modernist feminist lens, the film was made with an entirely female cast and an almost entirely female crew,” reads the logline.

The film was shot by director of photography Irene Gomez Emilsson and choreographed by Sarah Winter. Jemima McWilliams was casting director.

Kaleidoscope Film Distribution snapped up the film for the U.K. market and are repping international sales.

“Tell That to the Winter Sea” is produced by Sulk Youth Film, BKE and Valmora Production, with co-production by Luca Severi Production Group.

PK Fellowes exec produces for Ellipsis Pictures alongside Giovanni Labadessa and Luca Severi, and Robin Scott Lawson. Robert Montgomery produces for Sulk Youth and C.C. Kellogg for Valmora.