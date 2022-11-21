TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ Begins Filming New Original Movie ‘Dime Lo Que Quieres’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TelevisaUnivision’s streamer ViX+ has just begun the filming of its original romantic comedy movie “Dime Lo que Quieres” (“Tell Me What You Really Want”), starring Manolo Cardona (“Who Killed Sara?”), “Club of Crows’” Stephanie Cayo, Angie Cepeda (“Encanto”) and “Better Call Saul’s” Tony Dalton.

Peruvian actor-helmer Bruno Ascenzo (“Hasta Que Nos Volvamos a Encontrar,” “A los 40”) is directing the ViX+ Original movie in production with Colombian outfit 11:11 Films & TV. Brothers Juancho and Manolo Cardona and Stephanie Cayo produce.

The comedy, that shakes up the dullest marriage and questions the aspects of normal communication in a couple, adapts Argentine film “Dos + Dos,” which Patagonik Film Group and Pol-Ka produced in 2012.

Speaking freely about love and sexuality but also about truth, loyalty, and real friendship, “Dime Lo que Quieres” tells the story of Diego (Tony Dalton) and Emilia (Angie Cepeda), a conservative couple with 16 years of marriage behind them that have lost their spark.

Their longtime life friends – and swinging couple – Betina (Stephanie Cayo) and Tomás (Manolo Cardona) come to their rescue, introducing them into the world of the forbidden, changing everything they thought about intimacy, relationships and sex.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our 11:11 Films & TV partnership with ‘Dime lo Que Quieres,’ a fresh take on a heartfelt, edgy, and hilarious film,” said Augusto Rovegno, senior vice president of acquisitions and programming at ViX+, the subscription-based premium tier of ViX streaming service.

“Collaborating with the 11:11 team and their talented cast was an incredible process, and we look forward to sharing this film with the world and making more fantastic projects together,” he added.

“At 11:11 Films & TV we are excited and proud of our first project for ViX+. We have brought together great talent behind and in front of the cameras, and we know this is the perfect combination that will lead to more great projects,” said Juancho Cardona, executive producer and general director at 11:11 Films.

Founded in 2005 by the Cardona brothers, comprised of actor-producer Manolo, director-producer Juancho and producer-international relations executive Francisco, 11:11 Films & TV has made a slew of films and TV series since then. Among their notable films are “Saluda al Diablo de Mi Parte” and “El Cartel de los Sapos.”

ViX+ offers subscribers more than 10,000 hours of premium content, including more than 70 ViX+ Originals series and movies set to debut in its first year. Subscription to ViX+ is available in the U.S., Mexico, and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America via web at vixplus.com and through a ViX app on entertainment platforms and devices.