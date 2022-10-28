‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Producer Ted Field Boards Soska Sisters’ Video Game Adaptation Feature ‘Unseen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” producer Ted Field has boarded the Soska sisters’ new feature “Unseen.”

Based on the audio-only video game “BlindSide” (which was created by Aaron Rasmussen and Michael T. Astolfi) the film will be written and directed by horror auteurs Jen and Sylvia Soska (“Vendetta”), also known as the Twisted Twins. They are currently casting the feature.

Field’s Radar Pictures will produce while Film Mode Entertainment are repping global rights, launching the title at AFM this week in Los Angeles where they’ll screen a presentation reel today (Oct. 31). The Soska sisters previously collaborated with Film Mode on “Rabid,” their 2019 re-imagining of David Cronenberg’s horror film.

“Unseen” is a psychological sci-fi set in the 1970s, where a Boston couple wake up one day to find they can’t see. They soon discover everyone else has also been rendered blind and their only hope is Ada, a woman who previously could not see but has now had her sight restored. Soon they realize there is something else in the darkness with them.

Field will produce alongside Maria Frisk, Michael Napoliello, and Alex Power for Radar Pictures and Twisted Twins Productions. Film Mode’s president Clay Epstein will exec produce.

“Audiences have already shown enormous appetite for sensory deprivation thrillers and ‘Unseen’ is going to raise the bar even higher in this high concept and suspenseful story,” said Epstein. “With the phenomenal talent of the Soska Sisters at the helm and Ted Field guiding the team forward, we know have a hit on our hands. Not only are we thrilled and honored to be working with Ted, Sylvia and Jen, we just can’t wait for audiences to embrace this thillride as much as we have.”

Field said: “’Unseen’ is an experiential horror film that places the audience in Kafkaesque dilemma where they wake up in a world of unknown terrors they can only hear since their sight is gone.”

The Soska sisters added: “As lifelong gamers, we have always wanted to have the opportunity to adapt a video game into a feature film experience. Breaking new ground by exploring a thriller narrative within science fiction has given us the ability to elevate our story like never before. We are excited for fans to see something completely new from us.”

The Soska sisters are repped by Wonder Street, Characters and Vanderkloot Law. Radar Pictures is represented by Buchwald.