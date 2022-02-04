Dutch Romantic Comedy ‘Taste of Love’ Boarded by DFW International (EXCLUSIVE)

Netherlands-based sales outfit DFW International has acquired Ruud Schuurman’s (“Lost in the Game”) romantic comedy “Taste of Love” ahead of the European Film Market.

“Taste of Love” stars Barbara Sloesen (“Life As It Should Be”) as Monica, who left her small village behind her and even changed her name to start a new life in Amsterdam. She’s now a renowned chef at a popular venue in Amsterdam. When she and her boyfriend want to open a new restaurant at a dream location, she is forced to return to her village where she comes across her first love. “Taste of Love” is produced by Tom de Mol Productions and Interstellar Pictures.

Sloesen recently headlined Schuurman’s 2020 comedy “Life As It Should Be,” which was a local B.O. hit and was acquired by Netflix.

DFW International’s slate also includes the Belgian web series “Hacked,” which will be presented as part of the Berlinale Series Market. The short format series follows three people who discover their phones have been hacked and find themselves at the mercy of a hacker. It’s directed by Laura van Haecke, who recently won the Palm Spring International Award with her short film “Howling.”

At the European Film Market, DFW International, which is a film division of Dutch Filmworks, will host the premieres of the teenage comedy drama “Bittersweet Sixteen” and “Silverstar.”

The company’s slate also includes Michiel ten Horn’s Christmas family adventure “Hotel Sinestra” which is currently in production, and Johan Nijenhuis’ comedy “Pregnant Inc.”