Tara Reid to Play MI6 Agent in British Spy Film ‘Cold Sun’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tara Reid is set to play an MI6 agent in upcoming espionage thriller “Cold Sun,” Variety can exclusively reveal.

Reid will play an inexperienced British spy called Marsha Ravencourt in the film, which has been billed as “Cagney and Lacey with a difference.”

Jason Figgis (“The Ecstasy of Isabel Mann”) will direct the feature, which is set to shoot this summer in the U.K. and Malta.

Reid, who has appeared in the Sharknado and American Pie franchises, is joined by Patrick Bergin (“Patriot Games”), Rita Tushingham (“Last Night in Soho”), Ian Ogilvy (“Death Becomes Her”) and Gabriella Wright (“The Transporter Refuelled”) in the film.

Wright will play an equally green Interpol agent called Cheyenne ‘Chey’ Marchand who joins forces with Reid’s character to take down an international gang of murderous criminals.

“Two inexperienced female operatives are thrust into a violent world, they will have to learn fast if they want to survive,” reads the logline.

The plot will see Ravencourt and Marchand posted to Malta to hunt down an assassin hellbent on murdering the British foreign secretary. Soon the women find themselves in a world of greed and luxury presided over by a ruthless oil tycoon backed by the Russian mafia who has engineered a global plot to assassinate politicians across the world.

As Ravencourt and Marchand try to expose the scheme they must deal with a retired assassin called Karl Quinn (played by Bergin) all the while trying to avoid causing a diplomatic incident with the Maltese authorities, who are in the dark about their plans.

Francoise Pascal is producing “Cold Sun” through her U.K. company MFC Productions while Reid will exec produce.

Philippe Ashfield, Reid’s Manager and business partner, negotiated the deal with MFC Productions.