Social Media Star Tamera ‘Tee’ Kissen to Join Jack Harlow in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedian and social media star Tamera “Tee” Kissen has been cast opposite Jack Harlow in the remake of 1992 Wesley Snipes/Woody Harrelson comedy “White Men Can’t Jump,” Variety can exclusively reveal.

The remake has been in the works since 2017 when it first emerged “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall were working on a script rebooting the film.

Earlier this year it was revealed Jack Harlow had been cast, marking the rapper’s feature film debut, playing the role Harrelson originated. Snipes’ part has yet to be cast. Charles Kidd II, known professionally as Calmatic, is set to direct.

The original film, which was written and directed by Ron Shelton, tells the story of two street basketballers who get off to a bad start before eventually teaming up.

Kissen, who has appeared on MTV’s “Wild N’ Out,” will play “Sheila” in the pic, a role that wasn’t in the original. “Shelia’s character adds humor to the film,” a source tells Variety. “That’s why it was perfect for Tee.”

The comedian, who boasts 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 300,000 YouTube subscribers, recently wrapped another Calmatic film, a reboot of “House Party,” alongside Jacob Latimore and Allen Maldonado, which is set for release this summer. She will also soon be seen in Chris Stokes’ “You’re Not Alone” opposite Michael Jai White.

Kissen has previously appeared in “Dutch,” alongside Lance Goss and Fox’s “Rosewood.” She has also partnered with brands including Adidas, Google and Covergirl.

She is repped by manager Jeffery Langford and publicist Kiki Ayers of Ayers Publicity.