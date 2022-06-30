Taiwan and France to Be Feted at Bumper Venice Gap Financing Market

Film and immersive video projects from Taiwan and France will be put in the spotlight at the Venice Gap-Financing Market, a project support event that is part of the Venice Production Bridge and the Venice International Film Festival.

The three-day market will present a huge 63 projects from around the world in the final stages of development and funding, setting up one-to-one meetings and giving them the opportunity to close their international financing.

The selected projects include: 33 feature-length fiction film and documentary projects, 16 immersive projects; 11 Biennale College Cinema – Virtual Reality projects; and 3 Biennale College Cinema projects.

The market will operate as an in-person event Sept. 2-4, 2022, while the festival runs Aug. 31-Sept. 10, 2022.

