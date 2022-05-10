Sunny Side of the Doc Unveils 2022 Pitches, Achieves Perfect Gender Balance

Following two pandemic-caused online editions, Sunny Side of the Doc, the international marketplace for documentary and narrative experiences, has unveiled the pitch selection for its 33rd edition, which will be in-person.

48 projects from 22 countries will be presented across eight pitch sessions across three genre categories – global issues, wildlife and conservation, and science, history, arts and culture. The submissions this year were in response to the event’s callout for new voices.

The event has achieved a perfect 50/50 gender balance among the directors of the selected projects. These sessions will take place during the marketplace in front of more than 400 international decision-makers, including broadcasters, streamers, foundations, sales agents and other investors Eight winners will each receive a cash prize of €3,000 ($3,164) from the respective pitch session sponsors.

For the first time, a “Coup de Coeur” award will be presented by international student delegations to a director who has submitted a first or second documentary project.

The event will take place June 20-23 June in La Rochelle, France. Concurrently, the PiXii Festival will give industry delegates and the general public the opportunity to discover an exhibition space across six cultural venues, featuring innovative digital installations and narratives.

Mathieu Bejot, director of strategy and development at Sunny Side of the Doc, said: “This 2022 official selection, with equal gender representation, is once again distinguished by the great diversity of the works presented. 40% of the selection — in all categories — is made up of first or second films, and new territories are being seen and heard, such as Jordan, Iceland, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates and Slovenia. The search for authenticity and new and different points of view are the main features the majority of the works selected, some of which exist in a more original format, the podcast, which is making a remarkable entry at Sunny Side this year.”

Filmmaker Sarvnaz Alambeigi, winner of the global pitch dedicated to women’s voices in 2021 and who will be a jury member in June, said: “As the winner of global pitch 2022 I am pleased and thankful to be invited to contribute to celebrate new voices and hidden gems at the coming edition of Sunny Side. This provides a unique opportunity to young and talented directors, writers and producers who want to develop their work, grow in their careers, expand their boundaries and work internationally.”

Sunny Side of the Doc 2022 Pitches

Science Pitch

“Science Of Bats”

Produced by

Blue Paw Artists (Germany)

Directed by

Marion Poellmann

“After The Meteorite”

Produced by

Pernel Media (France)

Directed By

Thomas Cirotteau

“Mother’s Little Secret”

Produced by

Truenorth (Iceland)

Directed By

Jeremiah Cullinane And Sigríður Sólan Guðlaugsdóttir

“Ayahuasca”

Produced by

Ey Up Films (U.K)

Directed by

Bruce Gill

“Dopamine – How Apps Hack Our Brains”

Produced by

Les Bons Clients (France)

Directed by

Léo Favier

“Ocean Seen From The Heart”

Produced by

Jane Losa Films (Canada)

Directed by

Marie-Dominique Michaud and Iolande Cadrin-Rossignol

Global Issues Pitch

“Outsider”

Produced by

Kopuku Films (India)

Directed By

Siddesh Shetty

“Breaking Social”

Produced by

Wg Film AB (Sweden)

Directed By

Fredrik Gertten

“Poison(s)”

Produced by

Little Big Story (France)

Directed by

Jennifer Deschamps

“War Baby”

Produced by

Miss Guided Films, Docdays And Mongoose Pictures (U.K.)

Directed By

Natasha Cox

“She”

Produced by

Antropica S.R.L. (Italy)

Directed by

Parsifal Reparato

“Space Empires”

Produced by

La Compagnie Des Taxi Brousse (France)

Directed by

Véronique Préault

Immersive Experiences Pitch

“Jacob’s Journey”

Produced by

Infinite Frame Media (Canada)

Directed by

Joanne Popinska

“Traveling With Trotsky”

Produced by

Cultural Video Production/Thenrbbus Collective And Invr.space (Germany)

Directed by

Vincenzo Cavallo

“Alternates” (Bergantian)

Produced by

Cinemaleap Inc. (Japan)

Directed by

Jonathan Hagard

“JFK: Memento:

Produced by

Targo (France)

Directed by

Chloé Rochereuil

“Jeanne And The Flowers Of Evil”

Produced by

Little Big Story Lab (France)

Directed by

Régine Abadia

“71% And Rising”

Produced by

Seetree Gmbh (Germany)

Directed by

Hendrik S. Schmitt

Arts & Culture Pitch

“Blowing Up America”

Produced by

Heimatfilm Gmbh + Co KG (Germany)

Directed by

Veit Bastian

“Hugo In Venice”

Produced by

Fiumi Film (Switzerland)

Directed by

Stefano Knuchel

“Matrix, Inside & Out”

Produced by

Bellota Films (France)

Directed by

Benjamin Clavel

“Celtic Utopia”

Produced by

MDEMC & Plainsong Films (Sweden)

Directed by

Dennis Harvey and Lars Lovén

“The Hidden Eye”

Produced by

Wanda Films (Spain)

Directed by

Carlota Nelson

“Camerraman”

Produced by

Bridge Films (Czech Republic)

Directed by

Jana Hojdová

Wildlife & Conservation Pitch

“Love Safari”

Produced by

Media Stockade (Australia)

Directed by

Randall Wood

“The Big Little Things”

Produced by

Ouragan Films, Saint Thomas Productions, Red Nature Films (France)

Directed by

Muneera Sallies

“The Butterfly Murders”

Produced by

Sagamedia (Germany)

Directed by

Michaela Kirst

“Simbius”

Produced by

Prana Filmes (Brazil)

Directed by

Liliana Sulzbach

“Marine Creatures Lost And Found”

Produced by

Guangdong X Elements International Sports And Public Communication Co.,ltd; Shenzhen Xin Gang Culture Communication Co.ltd; Muyi Film B.v. (China)

Directed by

Chen Huiping

“Homo Animalis”

Produced by

Hauteville Productions (France)

Directed by

Jacques Mitsch

New Voices Talent Hub

“Harvest Moon”

Produced by

New Productions (Jordan)

Directed by

Rama Ayasraa

“The Hayflick Limit”

Produced by

Les Films De La Passerelle (Belgium), Calisto Productions (France), Lcp – Assemblée Nationale (France)

Directed by

Thomas Licata

“Nothing Called Home”

Produced by

Maurice & Morrise (U.A.E.)

Directed by

Arkus

“A Woman’s Path”

Produced by

Seven Springs Pictures (Islamic Republic Of Iran)

Directed by

Marjan Khosravi

“What Can It Do?”

Produced by

Virtuel (France)

Directed by

Francois Demerliac

“Shaman vs Putin”

Produced by

Les Steppes Productions (France)

Directed by

Beata Bubenec

Digital Na(rra)tive Stories Pitch

“Barn Short Docs”

Produced by

Neolight Productions Limited (Kenya)

Directed by

Jake Sirma

“Finding Home”

Produced by

Iliade Et Films (France)

Directed by

Maria Stanisheva

“A Very Hot Summer In New-York City

Produced by

Binge Audio (France)

Directed by

Anne-cécile Genre and Marine Pradel

“La Buissonnière”

Produced by

Clap Audio (France)

Directed by

Héloïse Pierre

“Climate Justice”

Produced by

Seppia (France)

Directed by

Zouhair Chebbale

“The Characters”

Produced by

Point Du Jour – Les Films Du Balibari (France)

Directed by

Elsa Oliarj-Ines

History Pitch

“Snatched From The Source”

Produced by

Senca Studio, Bela Film (Slovenia)

Directed by

Maja Weiss

“The Factory’s Basement”

Produced by

Grifa Filmes (Brazil)

Directed by

Gustavo Ribeiro

“Moscow Nights”

Produced by

Akajava Films (Ireland)

Directed by

Irina Maldea

“A Woman In Kabul”

Produced by

Kepler22 Productions (France)

Directed by

Charlotte Erlih

“Liberation Diaries”

Produced by

Saxonia Entertainment (Italy)

Directed by

Matteo Parisini

“Chasing Dragons: The Forgotten Knight Of The Round Table”

Produced by

Zed (France)

Directed by

Marie Thiry