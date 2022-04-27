Sundance Winner ‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ Boarded by Film Constellation – Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

International production, finance and sales outfit Film Constellation is launching sales at the Cannes Film Market on Sundance winner “Palm Trees and Power Lines,” starring Jonathan Tucker (“The Virgin Suicides,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Westworld”) and introducing Lily McInery.

The feature debut of Jamie Dack, who expanded on her 2018 Cinéfondation short of the same title, “Palm Trees and Power Lines” follows 17-year-old Lea as she meets Tom, a charismatic man twice her age who promises an alternative to her unsatisfying adolescent life. Quickly falling for his charm, Lea sees him as the solution to all of her problems, but as Tom’s grip tightens, his intentions become distressingly clear.

The film premiered at this year’s Sundance, where it took home the award for best director in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman reviewed the film positively, noting the “masterly kind of slow-motion horror staging” from Dack, and the breakout turn from McInerny, whose “acting connects with us on a nearly psychic level.”

The film is produced by Leah Chen Baker and Dack. ICM is representing North American rights.

Dack said: “These types of manipulative relationships are much closer to many of our realities than it often seems, as it doesn’t require extraordinary circumstances to be exploited. I am looking forward to audiences engaging in important and at times difficult conversations around the film.”

Film Constellation’s Fabien Westerhoff said: “ ‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ is a cautionary tale that will leave you gasping for air. It is a directorial tour de force from Jamie, with gut-wrenching performances from her leads.”