Sundance Now Nabs Hit Israeli Show ‘The Dreamers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now has acquired North American rights to “The Dreamers,” a series directed by Maysaloun Hamoud (“In Between”), a rising Hungarian-born Palestinian filmmaker.

The thought-provoking crime comedy series screened at Series Mania Forum 2019 and went on to play at several festivals, including Zurich.

“The Dreamers” was produced by Shlomi Elkabetz (“Gett,” “Our Boys”) and Galit Cahlon (“In Between”) at the banner Deux Beaux Garcons, and was commissioned by the powerful Israeli cabler HOT, whose hit shows include “In Treatment,” “Euphoria” (2012) and “Losing Alice.”

Set against the backdrop of rising tensions in the Gaza Strip, “The Dreamers” tells the story of three young Palestinian students who travel to Tel Aviv in 2008 and try to establish a new and liberated Palestinian community for themselves. When the three friends, Warda (Maisa Abd Elhadi), Kayes (Riyad Sliman) and Salah (Aiman Daw), try to buy drugs and get high at the end of a long day, they find themselves caught in a drug deal with a Palestinian crime family who ultimately see the three indebted students as ideal accomplices for getting their goods distributed among local youth. After getting in trouble with the local crime world, the police and their own families, they decide to initiate an anti-war protest in the form of a large music festival featuring Israelis and Palestinians together.

“HOT proves once again that quality content knows no boundaries and takes another step forward in its quest to put Israeli content at the forefront of the global market,” said Nadav Hanin, VP of content and innovation at HOT.

Hanin said HOT was “extremely proud of ‘The Dreamers,’ another of HOT’s original dramas that have been sold to an international broadcaster and in particular to the prestigious streaming service Sundance Now.”

Shannon Cooper, VP of programming at Sundance Now, described “The Dreamers” as a “riveting journey packed with drama, humor and brilliant performances.”

“The series nestles perfectly into the transportive type of programming Sundance Now viewers love and expect. We’re elated to bring the series to our North American audience and further our relationship with HOT,” added Cooper. The deal was brokered by Hollywood talent agency CAA, which also represents Hamoud.