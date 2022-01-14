Sundance-Bound ‘A Long Song’ With Dale Dickey, Wes Studi, Acquired by Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

Films Boutique (“Lunana, A Yak in The Classroom”) has scooped world sales rights to Max Walker-Silverman’s “A Love Song” which is set to world premiere at Sundance and has also been selected for the Berlinale Panorama section.

“A Love Song” stars Dale Dickey (“Winter’s Bone”) and Wes Studi (“The Last of the Mohicans”) who won the Academy Honorary Award in 2020.

Penned and directed by Max Walker-Silverman, “A Love Song” unfolds at an idyllic campsite in the Colorado Mountains, where a woman, Faye, spends her days listening to birds, catching crawfish from the lake, and scanning her old radio for a station. But most of all, Faye is waiting for Lito, a childhood sweetheart she hasn’t seen in decades. “A Love Song” is lushly lensed by Alfonso Herrera Salcedo (“El hoyo en la cerca”).

“I consider ‘A Love Song’ is a piece of my home, and so it’s a particular pleasure to partner with Films Boutique to share it with the world. As an admirer of so many of the films they have represented, it’s an honor,” said Walker-Silverman.

Gabor Greiner, Films Boutique COO, said the film is “pure magic: a simple, deep and fully absorbing love story between two warm-hearted characters in a breathtakingly beautiful wilderness – a modern western, surprising and musical, which will move audiences worldwide.”

Produced by Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey and Walker-Silverman, the film will bow in the Next section at Sundance. Executive producers are Jan McAdoo, Jack McAdoo and Bill Way. Co-producers are Sakurako Fisher, Robina Riccitiello, Maggie Ambrose and Josh Peters.

Films Boutique’s current slate also includes Pawo Choyning Dorji’s “Lunana, A Yak in The Classroom,” Bhutan’s Oscar entry which has been shortlisted for the international feature film race.