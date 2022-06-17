Studiocanal Signs Film Output Deal With Scanbox Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal has signed a film output deal with Scanbox Entertainment, one of the Nordics’ leading all-rights distribution banner.

The pact will see Studiocanal’s current slate of films released in the Nordics, including Cédric Klapisch’s “Rise” (pictured), Claude Zidi Jr.’s comedy “Tenor,” Eric Lartigau’s coming-of-age story “This One Summer” based on the New York Times bestseller graphic novel of the same name, and Isaki Lacuesta’s “One Year, One Night” which was produced by Studiocanal’s Bambú Producciones and world premiered at Berlin.

Scanbox will also release Studiocanal’s upcoming productions, including Lynne Ramsay’s recently announced “Stone Mattress” with Julianne Moore and Sandra Oh attached to star, and Studiocanal’s first Australian production “Kangaroo.”

The deal was negotiated between Scanbox Entertainment’s Torben Thorup Jørgensen and Studiocanal’s head of international sales Chloé Marquet, as well as VP of international sales Marta Monjanel and Olga Heinz, the business and legal affairs on behalf of Studiocanal.

“We are delighted to team up with Scanbox and develop a relationship across an exciting line-up,” said Marquet.

“Scanbox is a leading distributor in the region, with an eclectic and tasteful style that matches Studiocanal’s, and we’re certain they will be a great partner,” said Marquet.

Scanbox Entertainment’s CEO Thor Sigurjonsson said the company was “looking forward to working with Studiocanal, a European powerhouse of film and distribution, who have a history of delivering quality films to the global market.”

Scanbox Entertainment recently changed ownership with a new board which includes Sigurjonsson, as well as COO Kim William Beich, commercial director Torben Thorup Jorgensen, and producer Chris Briggs. The banner is on track to expand its business into film and TV production.