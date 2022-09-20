France’s Manny Films Boards Storyboard Media’s ‘Un Buen Dia Para Morir’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a new deal secured at this week’s San Sebastian Festival, Birgit Kemner’s Manny Films has partnered with Chile’s Storyboard Media to co-produce “Un Buen Día Para Morir” (“A Good Day to Die”), the third feature by Marcelo Ferrari (“Subterra,” “Bombal”).

Inspired by the real story of pianist María Paz Santibáñez whose life took a dramatic turn during a protest against General Pinochet’s dictatorship in 1987, the drama turns on 24-year-old piano student Pachi who is shot in the head during a protest against the military regime. Seriously injured and pregnant, she manages to survive and give birth to her daughter. Escaping Chile, she settles in Paris where – against all odds – she fulfills her dream to become a concert pianist.

“This very singular and delicate story intrigued me from the start. I am sure that the strong chemistry between the international producers and the artistic team will allow us to present an emotionally powerful film,” said Kemner, whose company has offices in Paris and Los Angeles.

The project is still in development and in the process of bolstering its financial structure with both public and private funds. The deal with Manny Films further strengthens its chances to meet its goal to start principal photography by the second half of 2023. Acclaimed cinematographer Inti Briones (“Too Late to Die Young”) is attached to lens the film.

Said Storyboard Media’s Carlos Nuñez and Gabriela Sandoval: “We are delighted to have such an important company as our producing partner. Since part of the story takes place in France, Manny Films’ participation is fundamental and organic. We hope to continue joining forces to make this film, as it is a much-needed story to tell.”

“Un Buen Día para Morir” is one of the multiple Chilean films that continue to explore and expand on the collective trauma inflicted by the murderous Pinochet regime.

The film uses this dark period as a springboard to examine existential questions about the contradictory permanent co-existence of death and life and focus on the human condition.