Steve McQueen’s World War 2 Feature ‘Blitz’ Rounds Out Cast With Benjamin Clementine, Leigh Gill and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Steve McQueen’s upcoming World War 2 feature “Blitz” has added six to its ensemble cast, Variety can reveal.

Benjamin Clementine (“Dune”), Leigh Gill (“Joker,” “Game of Thrones”) (both pictured above), Mica Ricketts (“Here We Go,” “As Dead as it Gets”), CJ Beckford (“Riches,” “Sitting in Limbo,” “Small Island”), Hayley Squires (“The Essex Serpent,” “Adult Material”) and Sally Messham (“Aftersun,” “Artemis Fowl”) are all set to appear in the Apple TV+ film.

They join previously announced Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”), Stephen Graham (“The Irishman”), Harris Dickinson (“Triangle of Sadness”), Erin Kellyman (“Willow”), Kathy Burke (“Absolutely Fabulous”), newcomer Elliott Heffernan and music artist turned actor Paul Weller.

McQueen is writing, directing and producing the project.

Few details have been released for the Apple original film, which has already gone into production in the U.K. The title “Blitz” refers to the German bombardment of London during World War 2 and it has been confirmed the film will follow a variety of Londoners during 1940 and 1941 as they navigate a new normal. Measures introduced by the British government at the time to reduce fatalities included blackouts, lockdowns and evacuation from the city.

McQueen’s production outfit Lammas Park is producing the feature alongside Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. Also producing are Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer from New Regency plus Anita Overland and Adam Somner.

“Blitz” was developed and packaged under McQueen’s first-look deal with New Regency.

Apple TV+ is investing in its original feature slate following the success of “CODA,” earlier this year, which became the first streamer release to win the Best Picture Oscar.

Among its recent releases are Will Smith starrer “Emancipation” and Dickens adaptation “Spirited” with Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.