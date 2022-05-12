Starzplay, Globoplay Unite for Merged Offering in Brazil

Brazilian streaming giant Globoplay is partnering with Lionsgate-backed streaming service Starzplay for a merged offering in Brazil.

As of Thursday, Globoplay subscribers and non-subscribers will be able to purchase a Starzplay subscription that combines both services for R$35.80 (approximately $7 per month). The agreement unlocks access to the entire Starzplay catalogue within Globoplay.

Existing Globoplay subscribers can upgrade, and new subscribers can also sign up to the combo. Subscribers to combos with Globoplay, Globoplay plus live channels or even those who have contracted the products through a different web channel can also add Starzplay.

Starzplay’s current slate includes Watergate scandal drama “Gaslit,” starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, as well as the four series from the “Power” universe, from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Other titles include “Shining Vale,” starring Courteney Cox, “Señorita 89,” “The Spanish Princess,” and premieres of the upcoming new series “Becoming Elizabeth,” and “El Refugio.”

At least 1,200 titles will be incorporated into Globoplay from different genres and formats, which also have, among their highlights, “Castle Rock,” “The Act’, “Normal People,” “Dr Death,” and “Pennyworth,” from DC Comics.

Erick Bretas, director of digital products and paid channels for Group Globo, said: “Starz is known for producing premium drama for international audiences on Starzplay. Its content delights global audiences and makes a profound cultural impact. It is an honor for us to offer Globoplay subscribers yet another possibility to combine high quality products with the convenience of being able to watch everything from the same place, without having to change apps.”

Superna Kalle, president of Starz international networks, added: “We are excited to forge this partnership with Globoplay, a leader in streaming, that will help strengthen Starzplay’s presence in Brazil and give subscribers even more access to our extensive offering of curated content. Globoplay shares our commitment to providing subscribers with exceptional content combined with a premium user experience and together we hope to strengthen our relationship with Brazilian viewers.”

Brazil, the largest country in South America with a population of more than 211 million, is a key market for Starzplay. The company in 2021 succeeded in blocking Disney from launching a streaming service in Brazil under the name “Star Plus.” (Star is the international version of Hulu.)

Starz argued that the “Star Plus” name infringed on its trademarks and would cause customer confusion.

A judge in Sao Paolo granted a temporary restraining order in July, preventing Disney from using the brand name following its Aug. 31 launch.