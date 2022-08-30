‘Les Miserables’ Producer SRAB Films Acquired by Asacha Media

SRAB Films, producer of Ladj Ly’s 2019 Cannes effort “Les Misérables,” which was picked up by Amazon Studios, has been acquired by Asacha Media Group (AMG), according to reports.

AMG is a content studio based in Paris, France, which owns a number of production firms across Europe, including the U.K.-based Red Planet Pictures and France’s Kabo Family. Last year the company took a majority stake in production and distribution house WAG Entertainment.

Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral founded SRAB Films in 2015. As well as “Les Misérables” they have produced Netflix drama “Street Flow” (“Banlieusards”), directed by Leïla Sy and Kery James, and “Saint Omer” from Alice Diop, which is set to premiere in Venice next month.