‘Spider-Man’ Perches Atop U.K. Box Office, ‘Scream’ Scares Up Strong Debut

Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” spent a fifth consecutive weekend at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office, collecting £3.2 million ($4.3 million), according to numbers provided by Comscore.

With a mighty total of £84.1 million ($114.2 million), “Spider-Man” has swung past “Titanic” (£80.2 million) and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi (£82.7) to claim seventh position in the all time U.K. and Ireland box office chart and now has its sights set on the sixth position held by “Avengers: Endgame” (£88.7 million).

Paramount’s horror reboot “Scream” debuted in second place with a strong £2.4 million. In its third weekend, Disney prequel “The King’s Man” collected £627,445 in third place and now has a total of £6.4 million.

In its sixth weekend, eOne’s “Clifford The Big Red Dog” took £525,107 in fourth place and now has £7.9 million.

Rounding off the top five was Universal’s “Licorice Pizza” with £393,988 and has now collected £1.5 million.

Over the upcoming weekend are Kenneth Branagh’s much-nominated awards season darling “Belfast,” with a cast that includes Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench, from Universal, and Guillermo del Toro’s thriller “Nightmare Alley,” with an all-star cast featuring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn, from Disney. Both films are getting a wide release across more than 300 locations.

Modern Films is releasing Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige’s Berlin, Seville and Shanghai festival player “Memory Box,” while Park Circus is releasing “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road,” a documentary on the life of the former Beach Boys musician. Another acclaimed documentary, Firouzeh Khosrovani’s IDFA and IndieLisboa winner “Radiograph of a Family,” is being released by DocHouse.