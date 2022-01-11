‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘The King’s Man’ Continue U.K. Box Office Reign

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” may not be winning any BAFTAs this year due to Sony not providing screeners to voting members, but that mattered not a whit to punters in the U.K. and Ireland who made the film top the territory for the fourth weekend in succession.

The film swung its way to £4.4 million ($6.07 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. With a total of £79.3 million ($107.6 million), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has overtaken “The Lion King” and will prove an iceberg to “Titanic” (£80.2 million) for eighth position in the all time U.K. and Ireland box office chart.

In second position, Disney release “The King’s Man” collected £905,092 and now has £5.3 million after two weekends.

Universal’s “Licorice Pizza” debuted in third place with £879,373, while eOne’s “Clifford the Big Red Dog” continued its stellar run with £623,074 in fourth place and now has a total of £7.3 million after five weekends.

Rounding off the top five was Warner Bros.’ “The Matrix Resurrections” with £513,474, which has now taken £6.4 million after three weekends. Disney’s “West Side Story” was in sixth place with £405,506 and has collected £5.9 million after five weekends.

The upcoming weekend all eye eyes will be on Paramount’s wide release of horror reboot “Scream,” featuring returning stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette alongside a host of actors new to the franchise.

Streamer Mubi is providing a limited release for Andrea Arnold’s Cannes title “Cow.” Sovereign is releasing Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Cannes jury prize winner “Memoria,” starring Tilda Swinton.

Meanwhile, Magnetes Pictures is releasing “Gierek,” a biopic of Polish politician Edward Gierek.