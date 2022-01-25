‘Spider-Man, ‘Belfast’ Duel for U.K. Box-Office Crown

Sony’s blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has narrowly edged out Universal release “Belfast” in the battle for the U.K. and Ireland box-office.

“Spider-Man” enjoyed a sixth consecutive weekend atop the box office with £2.33 million ($3.1 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Kenneth Branagh’s awards season favorite “Belfast” was close behind with £2.31 million in its debut weekend.

“Spider-Man” now has a gross of £87.4 million and is within striking distance of “Avengers: Endgame” for the all-time sixth position at the box office.

In its second weekend Paramount’s horror reboot “Scream” scared up £1.2 million in third place and now has a total of £4.7 million. Disney release “Nightmare Alley,” directed by Guillermo del Toro, with an all-star cast featuring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn, debuted in fourth position with £549,560.

Rounding off the top five was eOne release “Clifford The Big Red Dog,” which took £459,250 in its seventh weekend and now has a total of £8.4 million.

This weekend, Universal is releasing wide animation sequel “Sing 2,” featuring a stellar voice cast of Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton and Matthew McConaughey. Pathe is releasing Pedro Almodovar’s acclaimed “Parallel Mothers,” starring Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez Gijón, Rossy de Palma and Julieta Serrano, across more than 100 locations.

Sean Penn’s Cannes title “Flag Day,” starring himself and Dylan Penn, is getting a limited release from Vertigo Releasing.

Republic Film is bowing horror-mystery “Amulet,” actor Romola Garai’s feature directorial debut, while Trinity is releasing hit Chinese adventure comedy “Detective Chinatown 3” in time for the Lunar New Year.

From Dogwoof, Salomé Jashi’s award-winning documentary “Taming the Garden” is getting a limited release.