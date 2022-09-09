TIFF Withdraws ‘Sparta’ Before World Premiere Following Allegations of Impropriety Against Director Ulrich Seidl

The Toronto International Film Festival has withdrawn the film “Sparta” following allegations of on-set impropriety against director Ulrich Seidl.

“Sparta” was due to have its world premiere in Toronto on Friday afternoon. However, there has been speculation as to whether the film would remain in the festival after allegations against Seidl and the production were published last week in German news magazine Der Spiegel.

The investigation alleges that Seidl did not communicate the film’s theme of paedophilia to its young actors, who were between the ages of 9 and 16. It’s also alleged that the actors were confronted with alcoholism, nudity and violence during the production without adequate preparation or support.

Der Spiegel says its journalists spent more than six months investigating the production of “Sparta” in Germany, Austria and Romania, and spoke to dozens of crew members, including some actors. Seidl’s lawyer told Der Spiegel that there is no sexual context nor pornographic or paedophilic scenes in the film. They also denied that any child was “filmed naked or in a sexualized situation, pose or context.”

A brief statement from TIFF on the film’s official festival page simply reads: “This film has been withdrawn from festival. We apologize for any inconvenience. Ticket holders will receive an email from TIFF Customer Relations with more information.”

Seidl is a prominent European director best known for his raw, uncompromising German-language movies that often feature explicit sex scenes.

His last film, “Rimini,” screened as part of the Official Competition at the Berlinale earlier this year. The movie centers on has-been singer Richie Bravo who returns to his hometown of Rimini in the dead of winter to find the money demanded from him by his estranged daughter. “Sparta” is positioned as a companion piece to “Rimini,” and follows the brother of Richie Bravo.

In a February interview with Variety discussing the director’s gaze on bodies “of all ages, shapes and sizes,” Seidl said: “I think that this image of a certain type of beauty is imposed on us, and it’s a type of beauty that is impossible for us to escape from. In my films I’m trying to avoid that dictatorship of a certain kind of beauty. I want to depict bodies as they are. I think that the media, in trying to impose this rigid, limited type of beauty, is imposing a kind of censorship.”

Variety has contacted TIFF for further comment, as well as Seidl’s production company and international sales agent Coproduction Office.