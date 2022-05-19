Spanish Cinema 2022: Top Titles at Cannes

“El agua,” (Elena López Riera)

A Directors’ Fortnight title, the feature debut of Locarno winning López Riera (“Los Que Desean”), a fantasy-laced village-set critique of gender violence. S.A. Elle Driver

“Alcarràs,” (Carla Simón)

The 2022 Berlin Golden Bear winner, Simón’s follow-up to “Summer 1993” and the flagship title for Catalonia and Spain’s newest filmmaking generation. S.A. MK2 Films

“Amazing Elisa,” (Sádrac González-Perellón)

The next from 2017 BiFan Grand Jury Prize winner González-Perellón (“Black Hollow Cage”), once more mixing fantasy and family dynamics as Elisa, 12, plans revenge after her mother’s tragic death. S.A. Filmax

“The Beasts,” (Rodrigo Sorogoyen)

One of 2022’s most awaited Spanish titles, playing Cannes Premiere, a Galicia-set thriller from Oscar-nominee Sorogoyen (“Mother”), produced by Arcadia, Caballo Films and Le Pacte. S.A. Latido Films

“The Communion Girl,” (Víctor García)

A revenge thriller involving an urban legend about a girl in a communion dress. S.A. Film Factory

“Creature,” (Elena Martín Gimeno)

Second feature from 2021 Málaga best director Martín (“Júlia ist”) written with Clara Roquet (“Libertad”) and charting a young woman’s journey of self-discovery. Amazon

“The Cuckoo’s Curse,” (Mar Targarona)

A vacation house swap goes wrong in the latest from director and producer (J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage”) Targarona. S.A. Film Factory

“Dragonflies,” (Luc Knowles)

A Malaga Audience Award winner, Knowles’ raw feature-debut portrait of a no-job, no-future Spanish youth. Clapham Films produce. S.A. Begin Again

“Duo,” (Meritxell Colell)

A couple, both dancers, attempt to rekindle their relationship in a film which, like Colell’s debut “Con el viento,” won a Silver Biznaga at Málaga. Polar Star Films produces. S.A. Begin Again Films

“Fatum,” (Juan Galiñanes)

Backed by Vaca Films (“Cell 211,” “Kidnapped”), a propulsive betting shop heist thriller starring Luis Tosar (“Maixabel”), Elena Anaya (“The Skin I Live In”) and Alex García (“Riot Police”). S.A. Playtime

“Four’s a Crowd,” (Alex de la Iglesia)

The latest from Spanish cinema icon Iglesia (“30 Coins,” “Witching & Bitching”), a road movie/romantic comedy from Telecinco Cinema, Pokeepsie.

“From the Shadows,” (Félix Viscarret)

A psychological thriller lead-produced by Academy Award winning Tornasol Media (“The Secret in Their Eyes”) from the director of Spain’s banner HBO original “Patria.” S.A. Latido

“Goya, Carrière and the Ghost of Buñuel,” (José Luis López Linares)

French film great Jean-Claude Carrière, a co-scribe on “The Tin Drum,” “At Eternity’s Gate” and Buñuel’s late French films, makes a final visit to Spain to talk about the paintings and personality of painter Francisco de Goya. Selected for Cannes Classics. S.A. Reservoir Docs

“Irati,” (Paul Urkijo Alijo)

Action-adventure feature set in the 8th century Pyrenees by the director of “Errementari: the Blacksmith and the Devil,” a Netflix pickup. S.A. Filmax

“Josefina,” (Javier Marco)

A standout Spanish feature debut at September’s San Sebastián, a subtle tentative romance drama between a tongue-tied prison guard and self-sacrificing women, played by Sorogoyen regular Roberto Álamo and Emma Suárez (“Julieta”). S.A. Feel Content

“Last Wills,” (Joaquín Carmona Hidalgo)

An action-thriller and father-son relationship drama starring Fernando Tejero (“Aquí no hay quien viva”). S.A. Wild Duck

“Lost & Found,” (Jorge Dorado)

From “The Head” director, a noir-ish thriller centered on Mario, who works at a lost and found office. Barcelona-based Setembro Cine (“A Fantastic Woman”) co-produces. S.A. Filmax

“Lullaby,” (Alauda Ruiz de Azúa)

A mother-daughter reconciliation drama set in a Basque fishing village which swept prizes at March’s Málaga Film Festival. From up-and-coming producers Manuel Calvo (“Wounded”), Marisa Fernández Armenteros (“The Mole Agent”) and Nahikari Ipiña (“Open Windows”). S.A. Latido

“Manticore,” (Carlos Vermut)

San Sebastian Golden Shell winner Vermut (“Magical Girl”) follows up with a dark relationship drama involving a successful vidgame designer tortured by a dark secret. Produced by Aquí y Allí, a Cannes Critics’ Week winner with “Aquí y Allá.” S.A. Film Factory

“Mari(Dos),” (Lucía Alemany)

Director of 2019 San Sebastian breakout “La Inocencia,” Alemany directs a gender dramedy about two men (Paco León, Ernesto Alterio) who discover they’re married to the same woman. Telecinco Cinema, Think Studios and Ciudadano Ciskul produce.

“La maternal,” (Pilar Palomero)

Directed by 2021 best picture Goya winner Palomero (“Schoolgirls”), a portrait of teenage motherhood re-teaming “Schoolgirls” producers Inicia Films and BTeam Prods (“Between Two Waters”). S.A. Elle Driver

“Matria,” (Álvaro Gago)

A Variety talent to track, Gago makes his feature debut with this Galicia-set tale of motherhood. S.A. New Europe Film Sales

“Our Father,” (David Pantaleón)

Two brothers who hate each other are tasked by their father’s dying wish to embark together on a journey. S.A. Begin Again Films

“Pacifiction,” (Albert Serra)

Serra follows up his Un Certain Regard winning “Liberté”­ with a Cannes completion entry about diplomatic malfeasance in French Polynesia. S.A. Films Boutique

“Places Where We’ve Never Been,” (Roberto Pérez Toledo)

Perez Toledo’s swan song, five stories featuring unfulfilled relationships and desire. A double Malaga Fest winner. S.A. Feel Content

“Prison 77,” (Alberto Rodríguez)

A penitentiary-set drama set in a Spain hurtling towards democracy – outside the jail walls at least. A third Movistar Plus original film returning Rodríguez to the focus of “Marshland.” From Atípica Films, Rodríguez’s career-long producer. S.A. Film Factory

“Stories Not to Be Told,” (Cesc Gay)

One of Filmax’s top titles, a Spanish-speaking star cast heading five stories aimed at making audiences’ skin crawl. S.A. Filmax

“Suro,” (Mikel Gurrea)

“Alcarràs”’ co-producer Lastor, Malmo and Irusoin (“Loreak”) back the anticipated feature debut, set in rural Catalonia, of Gurrea. S.A. Reason8

“They Carry Death,” (Helena Girón, Samuel M. Delgado)

A Venice Critics Week premiere, linking dual stories set in 1492 about confronting death head-on. Filmika Galaika, El Viaje Films and La Banda Negra produce. S.A. Bendita

“The Three Wise Kings vs Santa,” (Paco Caballero)

Director of TV hit “Welcome to the Family,” Caballero offers a family comedy and potential crowd-pleaser. Morena Films (”Below Zero”) produces. S.A. Film Factory

“Unfinished Affairs,” (Juan Miguel del Castillo)

A Cadiz-set crime thriller focusing on male violence, marking the second feature from Castillo, director of breakout debut “Food and Shelter.” Aralan (“Out in the Open”), Adolfo Blanco and Aleph Media (“My Masterpiece”) produce. S.A. Latido

“Unicorns,” (Álex Lora)

Another Inicia title to track, made with Valencia’s Jaibo, behind Chema García’s “The Sacred Spirit,” a drama about a young modern woman whose life falls apart. S.A. Filmax

“Vasil,” (Avelina Prat)

The feature-debut of Prat, about a charismatic homeless person from Bulgaria. Distinto Films produces. S.A. Filmax

“La Virgen Roja,” (Paula Ortiz)

“Alcarràs’” producers Elástica Films and Avalon PC back this Amazon Original about a true-life 1933 filicide. Fourth feature from the rated Ortiz (“The Bride”) co-written by Clara Roquet (“Libertad”) and Eduard Solà.

“The Volunteer,” (Nely Reguera)

A Málaga Spanish Screenings buzz title, combining the large acting chops of star Carmen Machi and Reguera’s sharp sense of social ironies, seen in her debut “Maria (And Everybody Else).” S.A. Bendita Films.

“What Lucia Saw,” (Imanol Uribe)

Written by Daniel Cebrián (“The Good Boy”) and well received at Málaga, a witness refuses to withdraw her testimony to the murder of six Jesuit peace advocates by the Salvadoran army in 1989. S.A. Latido

“Wild Flowers,” (Jaime Rosales)

Produced by Fresdeval, A Contracorriente, Oberon and France’s Luxbox, with Anna Castillo (“The Olive Tree”) playing a threatened mother of two. The broadest audience play yet from “Beautiful Youth” director Rosales. S.A. Film Factory

“The Worst Person In The World,” (Fer García Ruiz)

From Rodar & Rodar (“The Body”), the second feature from García, a Clermont Ferrand Audience Award winner with “As I Love You, ” about an angelic man who becomes a demon.