Sovereign Distribution Launches Action Content Label (EXCLUSIVE)

Sovereign Distribution has launched a new label to develop action content for film and TV.

Action Xtreme will be headed up by writer and director Chee Keong Cheung, with Sovereign founder and CEO Andreas Roald joining the board. The label will join the U.K. outfit’s various other arms, which span film production, distribution, television, theater and music publishing.

The company has said Action Xtreme will “create content featuring spectacular physical action and stunts, with a targeted focus on grassroots talent growth, development and training, and a remit to develop franchisable content for a worldwide audience.”

Action Xtreme will develop talent and action-based content across feature films, TV series, graphic novels, novels, multi-platform computer games and merchandise. It will also tap into a U.K. fan base for action content via social media, as well as recruiting brand ambassadors and collaborating with prominent figures in the action industry.

Cheung currently heads up operations for Sovereign’s film distribution division, with recent releases including Radu Jude’s “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn,” which won the Golden Bear at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival; “Memoria” from Palme d’Or winner Apichatpong Weerasethakul, starring Tilda Swinton, which was one of the Cannes Jury Prize double winners last year; and Kirill Serebrennikov’s “Petrov’s Flu.”

Cheung will continue his role overseeing the distribution activities for Sovereign, as well as identifying talent for the action label.

Cheung made his debut with the micro-budget feature film “Underground,” which he wrote, directed and produced, working with fight choreographer David Forman, whose credits include “Batman Begins” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Cheung also wrote, produced and directed the independent action-horror feature film “Redcon-1,” which picked up multiple international festival awards, including the best thriller prize at the National Film Awards in the U.K. Most recently, Cheung co-wrote and executive produced “Every Last One of them,” starring Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss and Taryn Manning for 101 Films.

“I am excited to embark on this adventure with Action Xtreme, with the support and backing of Sovereign,” said Cheung. “Our goal is to put the U.K. on the map for original, thrilling and entertaining action content, drawing on the incredible wealth of emerging talent that the U.K. has to offer. We want to tell stories that challenge, fascinate and ignite passions, and we’re hungry to find new voices and stories.

“As a filmmaker, I understand and am aware of the challenges and barriers that can be faced, and which I’ve had to overcome in crafting a pathway forward when first entering the industry, but also very grateful for those who took a chance on me and mentored me early on and throughout my career, so it’s important to pay it forward. With this focus in mind, we will soon be launching a series of talent-oriented training programs, new talent bursaries and competitions to support filmmakers and action talent in the U.K.”

Sovereign CEO Roald added: “I’ve known Chee for many years and have seen how his energy, focus and hard work translates into exciting business opportunities and inspiring content. I am delighted to see his unique talent and entrepreneurial flair develop and prosper with Action Xtreme.”