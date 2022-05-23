Sony Pictures Classics Buys Mia Hansen-Love’s ‘One Fine Morning’ Starring Lea Seydoux (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Classics has nabbed “One Fine Morning,” Mia Hansen-Love’s critically acclaimed drama starring Lea Seydoux at Cannes on the heels of its world premiere at Directors’ Fortnight. Les Films du Losange, the indie film powerhouse, has now sold the film in 50 territories.

The deal is for North American, Latin American and Middle East rights to the film. It marks Hansen-Love’s follow up to “Bergman Island” which competed at last year’s Cannes. Seydoux is also on hand in Cannes for the premiere of David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future.”

The intimate drama earned rave reviews across the board for both Hansen-Love and Seydoux, and is already being buzzed about as a potential awards contender. Variety‘s Guy Lodge described the film as a “wistful, wandering character study” and “gently moving reflection on parenting one’s children and parents at once,” which marks Hansen-Løve’s “return to French, and to form.”

Seydoux stars in the film as a young mother trying to care for her ailing father, fighting to get him the care he requires, while embarking on a passionate affair with Clément, a charming yet emotionally unavailable man. Pascal Greggory and Melvil Poupaud complete the cast.

“Mia Hansen-Love has a 21st century voice that is comparable to the best of Truffaut,” said Sony Pictures Classics. “Lea Seydoux gives her finest performance to date. The fusion of performance, sound and visual storytelling here achieve a perfection, making ‘One Fine Morning’ one of the truly great French movies,” added SPC.

The company said that “in addition to finally being able to work with Mia, what a pleasure to be in business with producer Charles Gillibert and our friends at Films du Losange which continues to be one of the best independent film companies in the world.” SPC has worked with Les Films du Losange over the years, notably on Michael Haneke’s movies such as the Oscar- and Palme d’Or winning movie “Amour.”

Les Films du Losange has also just sold the movie to Italy (Teodora), Switzerland (Frenetic) and Israel (Lev Cinemas). Previously announced deals include Germany (Weltkino) and Austria (Filmladen), Spain (Elastica), Benelux (Cherry Pickers), South Korea (Challan), Australia and New Zealand (Palace Films), Greece (Weird Wave), Portugal (Alambique), Taiwan (Andrews Film), Sweden (Nonstop), Denmark and Norway (Another World Entertainment Norway), Iceland (Myndform), Lithuania (Scanorama), Estonia (Bestfilm Eu), Latvia (Sia Best Film), Hungary (Cirko Film), Slovenia (Fivia), Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia, North Macedonia (Megacom), and Poland (Galapagos).

“We are so happy and excited to partner with Sony Pictures Classics on Mia Hansen Løve’s new film. The positive response to the film has been overwhelming,” said Alice Lesort, head of international sales at Les Films du Losange.

“We know that they have the passion and track record to bring this film, Mia, and performers Léa Seydoux and Melvil Poupaud all the success they deserve,” added Lesort.

“One Fine Morning” was lead-produced by David Thion and Philippe Martin at Paris-based Les Films Pelléas, with co-producers Arte France Cinema, Germany’s Razor Film and Mubi, which also holds U.K., Ireland, India and Turkey rights. Les Films du Losange holds French rights. The movie has now sold in over 50 territories.

Speaking to Variety last week, Hansen-Love called Hansen-Love “the greatest actresses of her generation.” “She has a simplicity, a restrained nature that’s reminiscent of Robert Bresson’s characters, and at the same time she’s a world-famous, glamorous star (who) has this purity (…) and an inexhaustible source of mystery and sadness within her that very few actresses have,” said the filmmaker.

Les Films du Losange’s strong Cannes slate also includes Lola Quivoron’s bold movie “Rodeo” which premiered in Un Certain Regard and also earned unanimous praise.