Sony Pictures Classics Snaps Up Cannes Title ‘All The People I’ll Never Be,’ Renames Film as ‘Return to Seoul’

In one of the first major deals of the Cannes market, Sony Pictures Classics has swooped on Un Certain Regard title “All The People I’ll Never Be.” The distributor has picked up rights in North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

The film, which is written and directed by Davy Chou (“Diamond Island”), will be re-titled as “Return to Seoul.” It premieres in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

The pic centers on 25-year-old Freddie, who impulsively returns to South Korea for the first time, where she was born before being adopted and raised in France. The headstrong young woman starts looking for her biological parents in a country she knows so little about, taking her life in new and unexpected directions.

Produced by Charlotte Vincent under her Aurora Films banner and Katia Khazak, co-produced by Hanneke Van Der Tas, Cassandre Warnauts, and Jean-Yves Roubin, and associate produced by Ha Min-Ho and Chou, the film stars Park Ji-Min, Oh Kwang-Rok, Guka Han, Kim Sun-Young, Yoann Zimmer and Louis-Do De Lencquesaing.

“I’m tremendously excited to work together with Sony Pictures Classics,” said Chou. “They are home to so many great films. I’m looking forward to sharing ‘Return to Seoul’ with their audiences worldwide.”

“Return to Seoul” is Chou’s second feature film following 2016’s “Diamond Island.” Previous credits include the short films “Cambodia 2099” and “Expired” and the documentary “Golden Slumbers.”

Sony Pictures Classics added in a statement: “‘Return to Seoul’ speaks to the younger audience returning to theaters as well as the classical specialized film audience. A great story of a woman in search of her past. It is satisfying and promises success on all levels. ‘Return to Seoul’ instantly elevates Davy Chou to the highest level of international filmmakers working today.”

MK2 Films said: “Davy Chou has made a very moving film that takes you to unexpected places with an incredible central performance from Park Ji-Min as the formidable yet vulnerable Freddie, and we are thrilled to be working with him and partnering again with Sony Pictures Classics on its international release.”

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and MK2 Films.