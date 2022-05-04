SND Boards Laetitia Colombani’s International Bestseller Adaptation ‘The Braid’ (EXCLUSIVE)

SND has boarded “The Braid,” an adaptation of Laetitia Colombani’s bestseller which is currently shooting in Italy, Canada and India with Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Fotini Peluso (“Romanzo famigliare”) and Mia Maelzer (“Beyond the Clouds”).

Colombani is directing the film based on her book which sold more than two million copies worldwide and was translated in 40 languages. Olivier Delbosc’s Curiosa Films, whose credits include Claire Denis’s “Stars at Noon” and “Lost Illusions,” and Marc Missonnier’s Moana Films (“The Odyssey””) are producing the movie with SND, Canada’s Forum Films and Italy’s Indigo Film co-producing. SND will handle worldwide sales and French distribution. MK2 Mile End is set to handle Canadian distribution.

The movie opens in India, where Smita (Maelzer) dreams of giving her young daughter an education and will go to any length to make that happen, including leaving behind all she knows in search of a better future. Meanwhile, in Italy, Giulia (Peluso) works at her father’s wig workshop and discovers the family business is bankrupt after having an accident. In Canada, Sarah (Raver) is a talented lawyer who is about to become the head of the law firm when she is diagnosed with breast cancer. Although they have never met, Smita, Giulia and Sarah are bound by something intimate and unique.

“Shot over three continents, in Hindi, Italian and English languages, this ambitious movie will embrace the universal resonance of those three women fighting for hope and will emulate the success of the international bestseller,” said Ramy Nahas, head of international distribution at SND. Nahas added that the film “will give a face to these women who have moved millions of readers.”

Speaking of the cast, Missonnier said “each actress brings gravitas and energy to layered and fascinating characters.”

“From the the authentic Indian rural house and a majestic Hindu temple, to the beautiful landscapes of Italy and to Montréal urban skylines and its impressive glass buildings, the project will take the audience on an inspiring journey,” added Missonnier.

Colombani previously directed “Mes stars et moi” with Catherine Deneuve, Kad Merad and Emmanuelle Béart; and “A la folie… pas du tout” with Audrey Tautou (“Amelie Poulain”).

The movie, whose key crew includes Ludovico Einaudi, the music composer of Oscar-winning films “Nomadland” and “The Father,” will be delivered during the first semester of 2023. SND will introduce the project to buyers at Cannes.